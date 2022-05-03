Real Madrid and Manchester City will face each other for the second leg of the 2021-2022 UEFA Champions League semi-finals. Here you can find the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream this UCL game in the US and Canada.

Manchester City will visit Real Madrid this Wednesday, May 4, in what will be the second leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-finals. Find out here all the information about the first leg of the UCL semifinals, such as the preview, storylines, predictions and odds. You can watch it in the US in English and Spanish on FuboTV (free trial), or on Paramount + (free trial). If you are in Canada, it will be broadcast on DAZN.

After an extraordinary first leg game (probably the best game of the season), football fans are undoubtedly looking forward to the resolution of this semi-final in what will be the second leg of these semi-finals. The expectations, needless to say, are very high considering that these are two of the best teams of the season and that the first game was truly extraordinary.

Manchester City will have the difficult task of closing the series, trying to improve the deficit they had in the first game where they wasted many scoring chances. Real Madrid was much inferior to “Citizens” in the first leg, and yet they managed to make the difference only 1 goal. The individual talent, with Benzema and Vinicius playing at a very high level, meant that the defeat was not due to a greater difference. However, they will need more than just individual talent to beat City, and Ancelotti knows it.

Real Madrid vs Manchester City: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, May 4, 2022

Time: 3:00 PM (ET)

Location: Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, Madrid, Spain

Live Stream in the US: FuboTV and Paramount +

Live Stream in Canada: DAZN

Real Madrid vs Manchester City: Time by state in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

Real Madrid vs Manchester City: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Until the game of the first leg of these semifinals of the UEFA Champions League, the dominators of the statistics were Real Madrid, since they had won 3 times, compared to 2 of Manchester City. The "Citizen" victory brought it all down to three wins each. Also, there were 2 draws.

Before this semi-final, the last game between these two rivals took place on 7 August 2020, in what was the second leg of that season's UEFA Champions League round of 16. On that occasion, Manchester City won 2-1 and eliminated Real Madrid, since in the first leg game, the "Citizens" had won by the same result.

How to watch or live stream Real Madrid vs Manchester City in the US and Canada

The match between Real Madrid and Manchester City for the second leg of the 2021/2022 UEFA Champions League semifinals will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial), or on Paramount+ (free trial), and if you are in Canada, you can watch it on DAZN. Other options: CBS, TUDNxtra, Univision NOW, TUDN.com, TUDN USA, Univision, TUDN App.

Real Madrid vs Manchester City: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to Caesar: Manchester City are the favorites with +111 odds, while Real Madrid have +215. A tie would finish in a +285 payout.

Remember that if you live in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey, or any other state that allows regulated sports betting, you can bet on this game as well as all of the UEFA Champions League through Caesar.

