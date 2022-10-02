Real Madrid will face Shakhtar Donetsk for the Matchday 3 a 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League group stage. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream free this game in the United States.

Real Madrid will play against Shakhtar Donetsk in what will be the Matchday 3 of the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League group stage. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. It will be broadcast in the US on Paramount + (free trial), and DAZN if you are in Canada.

The locals have had a great start to the season. They are the defending champions of both La Liga and the UEFA Champions League, and in all those competitions they started with wins. In fact, in the local competition they obtained their first tie in Matchday 7 against Osasuna after 6 consecutive victories.

This speaks clearly that the "Merengues" are the team to beat for anyone who wants to be champions. And in this game, of course, they start as the main favorites. However, Shakhtar Donetsk have shown two very good performances against Leipzig and Celtic, but of course it is not the same as playing against Real Madrid in Spain.

Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk: Date

This game between Real Madrid and Shakhtar Donetsk for the UEFA Champions League group stage phase will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain this Wednesday, October 5 at 3:00 PM (ET).

Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk

This UEFA Champions League group stage game between Real Madrid and Shakhtar Donetsk can be seen in the United States on Paramount + (free trial) and on DAZN if you are in Canada. Other options in the US: VIX+.

