Real Madrid host Shakhtar Donetsk at the Santiago Bernabeu today for Matchday 4 of the UEFA Champions League 2021/22 group stage. The Spanish side coached by Carlo Ancelotti will be looking for a new win to take the top-spot in the Group D standings before the clash between Inter Milan and Sheriff. Find out here everything there’s to know about this UCL match such as information, the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch it in the US.

Los Blancos are in the second place of Group D standings, with six points the same amount as Sheriff, who are at the top. After a shaky start, Real Madrid are now back on track and want to get another overwhelming victory.

Meanwhile, Shakhtar can’t afford to lose points against Madrid. They need to win if they want to keep themselves in the competition. However, they lost 0-5 against Madrid last time out at home, can they get revenge at the Bernabeu?

Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, November 3, 2021.

Time: 1:45 PM (ET).

Location: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk: Time by State in the US

ET: 1:45 PM

CT: 12:45 PM

MT: 11:45 AM

PT: 10:45 AM

Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk: Storylines

Real Madrid and Shakhtar Donetsk have met on five occasions in the Champions League, with Real Madrid having claimed three victories and Shakhtar have won twice. They met two weeks ago and Los Blancos won 5-0 with goals from Vinicius, Benzema and Rodrygo.

How to watch or live stream Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk in the US

The match between Real Madrid and Shakhtar Donetsk for Matchday 4 of the UEFA Champions League 2021/22 to be played on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 will be broadcasted in the US by TUDN.com, TUDN App, Paramount+, TUDN USA, UniMás, Univision NOW, TUDNxtra.

Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk: Predictions and odds

Bookmakers in the US have already revealed their odds for this match. According to FanDuel, Real Madrid are the favorites with odds of -470, while Shakhtar Donetsk have odds of +1300. A tie would end up in a +550 payout.