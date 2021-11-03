Real Salt Lake and Portland Timbers clash today, November 3, at the Rio Tinto Stadium in Week 35 of the 2021 MLS regular season. Here, take a look at how to watch the game in the US, the match preview, predictions, and odds.

The 2021 MLS regular season is coming to an end, but there's still a lot to be played for with many playoff berths at stake. Real Salt Lake host Portland Timbers today at Rio Tinto Stadium in an important game for each side's aspirations. A win is the only result that works for RSL, while the Timbers want all 3 points to secure a place in the next round. Here, you will find everything there is to know about this Major League Soccer game, such as the preview, information, storylines, predictions, odds, and how to watch it in the US.

The hosts have lacked consistency lately but they are close to sealing a place in the Major League Soccer postseason. Pablo Mastroeni's men have struggled to string good results together, but how they finish will be all that matters.

On the other hand, the visitors will try to build on their much-needed victory last week to secure their place in the MLS Cup playoffs. Will Giovanni Savarese's side get the job done on the road?

Real Salt Lake vs Portland Timbers: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, November 3, 2021

Time: 10:30 PM (ET)

Location: Rio Tinto Stadium

Real Salt Lake vs Portland Timbers: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:30 PM

CT: 9:30 PM

MT: 8:30 PM

PT: 7:30 PM

Real Salt Lake vs Portland Timbers: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Real Salt Lake come from a tough defeat to the San Jose Earthquakes in a seven-goal thriller that resulted in a 4-3 win for Matias Almeyda's boys. Salt Lake are in contention for a playoff spot but they need to finish strongly.

Portland Timbers have also had their ups and downs during the season but they are in a more comfortable spot ahead of the playoffs. Savarese's team comes from a 2-0 victory over San Jose and it will seal a playoff spot if LAFC don't beat Vancouver Whitecaps.

This will be the 33rd meeting between these two sides. Real Salt Lake have the edge in the all-time series with 13 wins, while Portland Timbers have 11 victories, and they drew on eight occasions.

Real Salt Lake vs Portland Timbers: 2021 MLS Regular Season Standings

After 32 rounds of play in the 2021 MLS regular season, Real Salt Lake sit 8th in the Western Conference standings with 45 points, while Portland Timbers stand 4th with 49 points.

How to watch or live stream Real Salt Lake vs Portland Timbers in the US

The game to be played between Real Salt Lake and Portland Timbers in Week 35 of the 2021 MLS will be broadcast in the US on ESPN2, MLS LIVE on DAZN, and KMYU.

Real Salt Lake vs Portland Timbers: Predictions and Odds

Bookmakers have already made their predictions. FanDuel has given Real Salt Lake -110 odds, while Portland Timbers have +240 to produce an upset, and a tie would result in a +260 payout.

FanDuel Real Salt Lake -110 Tie +260 Portland Timbers +240

* Odds via FanDuel.