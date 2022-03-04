Real Salt Lake will face Seattle Sounders at the Rio Tinto Stadium. Find out here all about the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream online free this game in the United States.

Real Salt Lake and Seattle Sounders will face each other this Saturday, March 5 at the Rio Tinto Stadium in for the Matchday 2 of the MLS. Here you can find all the information you need to know about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream this game free in the US. It will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial) and on DAZN in Canada.

Real Salt Lake's debut in this new MLS season was not the most auspicious. It was a boring 0-0 draw against the Houston Dynamo in which in 90 minutes there were only 4 accurate shots on goal (two for each team) in 18 attempts. They clearly have to improve their performance if they want to fight at the top.

The Seattle Sounders' first game wasn't much better. In fact, it was worse as they lost 1-0 to Nashville SC, having only had two effective shots on goal in 10 attempts (and that despite having nearly 60% possession of the ball). The Sounders also have a lot to improve and a victory in this game would undoubtedly serve to build confidence.

Real Salt Lake vs Seattle Sounders: Match Information

Date: Saturday, March 5, 2022

Time: 6:00 PM (ET)

Location: Dick's Sporting Goods Park, Commerce City, Colorado

Live Stream in US: FuboTV (free trial)

Live Stream in Canada: DAZN

Real Salt Lake vs Seattle Sounders: Time by State in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

Real Salt Lake vs Seattle Sounders: Storylines and Head-to-Head

The statistics between these two rivals are really very even. In history they have played each other 37 times, with the Seattle Sounders dominating with 15 wins, while Real Salt Lake won 14 times. In addition, there were 8 draws. The last MLS game between the two was on November 24, 2021 for the first round of the Playoffs. On that occasion it was a 0-0 draw and Seattle advanced to the next round on penalties 5-6.

How to watch or live stream Real Salt Lake vs Seattle Sounders in the US

Real Salt Lake and Seattle Sounders will play for the Matchday 2 of the MLS this Saturday, March 5 at 6:00 PM (ET).

Real Salt Lake vs Seattle Sounders: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to BetMGM: by real little difference, Seattle Sounders are the favorite with 2.60 odds, while Real Salt Lake have 2.65. A tie would finish in a 3.20 payout.

Remember that if you live in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey, or any other state that allows regulated sports betting, you can bet on this game as well as all games of MLS through BetMGM.

BetMGM Real Salt Lake 2.65 Tie 3.20 Seattle Sounders 2.60

*Odds via BetMGM