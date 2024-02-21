Rennes vs Milan: How to Watch Live, TV Channels and Streaming Options in Your Country on February 22, 2024

Rennes will face Milan in what marks the second leg of the 2023/2024 UEFA Europa League round of 32. Below, detailed insights into this matchup are provided, along with information on how to access television broadcasts or live streaming services available in your region for watching the match.

As anticipated, the expected outcome unfolded in Milan, where the hosts, AC Milan, decisively defeated Rennes 3-0. In this match, the visitors stood little chance against a clearly superior opponent and a contender for the title.

However, soccer fans are well aware that successfully concluding a series is crucial, and this is what the “Rossoneri” aim to achieve in this game without facing too much difficulty. For Rennes, the situation is straightforward: they must deliver a flawless performance or resign themselves to elimination.

Rennes vs Milan: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 2:45 PM

Australia: 4:45 AM (February 23)

Bangladesh: 11:45 PM

Belgium: 6:45 PM

Brazil: 2:45 PM

Canada: 12:45 PM

Croatia: 6:45 PM

Denmark: 6:45 PM

Egypt: 7:45 PM

France: 6:45 PM

Germany: 6:45 PM

Ghana: 5:45 PM

Greece: 7:45 PM

India: 11:15 PM

Indonesia: 1:45 AM (February 23)

Ireland: 5:45 PM

Israel: 7:45 PM

Italy: 6:45 PM

Jamaica: 12:45 PM

Kenya: 7:45 PM

Malaysia: 1:45 AM (February 23)

Mexico: 11:45 AM

Morocco: 6:45 PM

Netherlands: 6:45 PM

New Zealand: 5:45 AM (February 23)

Nigeria: 6:45 PM

Norway: 6:45 PM

Philippines: 1:45 AM (February 23)

Poland: 6:45 PM

Portugal: 5:45 PM

Saudi Arabia: 8:45 PM

Serbia: 6:45 PM

Singapore: 1:45 AM (February 23)

South Africa: 6:45 PM

Spain: 6:45 PM

Sweden: 6:45 PM

Switzerland: 6:45 PM

UAE: 9:45 PM

UK: 5:45 PM

United States: 12:45 PM (ET)

Rennes vs Milan: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: ESPN2 Argentina, Star+

Australia: Stan Sport

Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD

Canada: DAZN Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Sport Denmark, TV2 Play Denmark

Egypt. beIN Sports HD 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English

France: RMC Sport live

Germany: RTL+

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Greece: Cosmote Sport 3 HD

India: SonyLIV, SONY TEN 2 HD, JioTV, SONY TEN 2

Indonesia: vidio

Ireland: TNT Sports 1, discovery+ App, discovery+

Israel: Sports 2

Italy: DAZN Italia, Sky Sport Uno, SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport 4K, Sky Sport 253

Jamaica: SportsMax App, SportsMax 2

Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Malaysia: sooka, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports 3 Malaysia

Morocco: beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: ESPN Extra, ESPN 4, Watch ESPN

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport 2

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV3

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1

Serbia: Arena 1 Premium

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore, beIN Sports 3, StarHub TV+

South Africa: SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League 4

Sweden: V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 3 Live, RTL+

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1

United Kingdom: TNT Sports 1, discovery+, App discovery+

USA: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+, TUDN App, TUDN.com, ViX, CBS Sports Network, TUDN USA