Rennes will face Milan in what marks the second leg of the 2023/2024 UEFA Europa League round of 32. Below, detailed insights into this matchup are provided, along with information on how to access television broadcasts or live streaming services available in your region for watching the match.
[Watch Rennes vs Milan online for FREE in the US on Fubo]
As anticipated, the expected outcome unfolded in Milan, where the hosts, AC Milan, decisively defeated Rennes 3-0. In this match, the visitors stood little chance against a clearly superior opponent and a contender for the title.
However, soccer fans are well aware that successfully concluding a series is crucial, and this is what the “Rossoneri” aim to achieve in this game without facing too much difficulty. For Rennes, the situation is straightforward: they must deliver a flawless performance or resign themselves to elimination.
Rennes vs Milan: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 2:45 PM
Australia: 4:45 AM (February 23)
Bangladesh: 11:45 PM
Belgium: 6:45 PM
Brazil: 2:45 PM
Canada: 12:45 PM
Croatia: 6:45 PM
Denmark: 6:45 PM
Egypt: 7:45 PM
France: 6:45 PM
Germany: 6:45 PM
Ghana: 5:45 PM
Greece: 7:45 PM
India: 11:15 PM
Indonesia: 1:45 AM (February 23)
Ireland: 5:45 PM
Israel: 7:45 PM
Italy: 6:45 PM
Jamaica: 12:45 PM
Kenya: 7:45 PM
Malaysia: 1:45 AM (February 23)
Mexico: 11:45 AM
Morocco: 6:45 PM
Netherlands: 6:45 PM
New Zealand: 5:45 AM (February 23)
Nigeria: 6:45 PM
Norway: 6:45 PM
Philippines: 1:45 AM (February 23)
Poland: 6:45 PM
Portugal: 5:45 PM
Saudi Arabia: 8:45 PM
Serbia: 6:45 PM
Singapore: 1:45 AM (February 23)
South Africa: 6:45 PM
Spain: 6:45 PM
Sweden: 6:45 PM
Switzerland: 6:45 PM
UAE: 9:45 PM
UK: 5:45 PM
United States: 12:45 PM (ET)
Rennes vs Milan: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Source: Livesoccertv.com
Argentina: ESPN2 Argentina, Star+
Australia: Stan Sport
Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD
Canada: DAZN Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Sport Denmark, TV2 Play Denmark
Egypt. beIN Sports HD 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English
France: RMC Sport live
Germany: RTL+
Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Greece: Cosmote Sport 3 HD
India: SonyLIV, SONY TEN 2 HD, JioTV, SONY TEN 2
Indonesia: vidio
Ireland: TNT Sports 1, discovery+ App, discovery+
Israel: Sports 2
Italy: DAZN Italia, Sky Sport Uno, SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport 4K, Sky Sport 253
Jamaica: SportsMax App, SportsMax 2
Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Malaysia: sooka, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports 3 Malaysia
Morocco: beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Netherlands: ESPN Extra, ESPN 4, Watch ESPN
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport 2
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV3
Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1
Serbia: Arena 1 Premium
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore, beIN Sports 3, StarHub TV+
South Africa: SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League 4
Sweden: V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 3 Live, RTL+
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1
United Kingdom: TNT Sports 1, discovery+, App discovery+
USA: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+, TUDN App, TUDN.com, ViX, CBS Sports Network, TUDN USA