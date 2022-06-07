Real Madrid and Arsenal have been linked with a Manchester City forward whose future at the club is unclear. Here’s the price the Citizens have reportedly set for him.

Even after winning the Premier League title for a second year in a row, Manchester City feel like they have fallen short in the 2021-22 season. Once again, the Citizens were unable to taste European glory.

Pep Guardiola has been trying to deliver the highly desired UEFA Champions League trophy all these years, but failed to succeed. Following a painful loss to Chelsea in the 2021 final, the Citizens came close to a consecutive trip to the final this season but suffered another heartbreaking defeat, this time to Real Madrid.

Still, the future is bright for City. With Erling Haaland on board for next season, they hope to finally have what it takes to lift the coveted continental trophy. His arrival, however, would force them to sell players.

Report: Real Madrid, Arsenal know the price to pay for Man City star

With Haaland and River Plate star Julian Alvarez joining the City roster this summer, the club would consider to sell Gabriel Jesus. The Brazilian forward has attracted interest from other clubs and wouldn’t have much room with Haaland ahead of him.

But according to Marca, Manchester City will demand around €50 million to part ways with the 25-year-old. Jesus is a dynamic player, who can either play as a center forward or as a winger.

Arsenal have been heavily linked with Jesus, given that their only striker for next season at this point would be Eddie Nketiah – Alexandre Lacazette will leave as a free agent in July. But with no Champions League football next year, it remains to be seen whether Jesus would be interested.

The report adds that Real Madrid have emerged as a potential destination for the Brazil international, as Carlo Ancelotti is understood to be an admirer. If Vinicius Junior finally gets his European citizenship, it would make room for another foreign player.