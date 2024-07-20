Without a doubt, the transfer of the year was Kylian Mbappe joining Real Madrid. Given the high-profile move, one might expect that his salary would top thecharts in La Liga. However, in a surprising twist for both fans and critics alike, there are actually two other players who will earn more annually than the French superstar.
According to Capology.com, Kylian Mbappe ranks third on the salary list, earning a gross annual income of €31.2 million. Ahead of him are two players from his classic rival, FC Barcelona.
In second place is Polish striker Robert Lewandowski, who earns an annual salary of €33.3 million. However, the highest-paid player in La Liga is Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong, who brings in €37.5 million each year.
Although Real Madrid doesn’t have the highest-paid player in La Liga, they dominate the salary rankings with six of the top ten earners on their roster, including Kylian Mbappé.
The newly transferred forward from PSG has signed a five-year contract with Real Madrid, binding him to the club until at least 2029. According to reports, he is the highest-paid player on the squad.
Top 10 highest-paid players in La Liga
- Frenkie De Jong (Barcelona) – $37.5 million
- Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona) – $33.3 million
- Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid) – $31.2 million
- David Alaba (Real Madrid) – $22.5 million
- Jan Oblak (Atletico Madrid) – $20.8 million
- Vinicius Jr. (Real Madrid) – $20.8 million
- Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid) – $20.8 million
- Ilkay Gundogan (Barcelona) – $18.7 million
- Federico Valverde (Real Madrid) – $16.6 million
- Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid) – $15 million