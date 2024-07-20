Kylian Mbappe's salary with Real Madrid isn't the highest in La Liga. He is surpassed by two other players in terms of annual earnings.

Report: Only two players in La Liga make more than Mbappe with Real Madrid

Without a doubt, the transfer of the year was Kylian Mbappe joining Real Madrid. Given the high-profile move, one might expect that his salary would top thecharts in La Liga. However, in a surprising twist for both fans and critics alike, there are actually two other players who will earn more annually than the French superstar.

According to Capology.com, Kylian Mbappe ranks third on the salary list, earning a gross annual income of €31.2 million. Ahead of him are two players from his classic rival, FC Barcelona.

In second place is Polish striker Robert Lewandowski, who earns an annual salary of €33.3 million. However, the highest-paid player in La Liga is Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong, who brings in €37.5 million each year.

Although Real Madrid doesn’t have the highest-paid player in La Liga, they dominate the salary rankings with six of the top ten earners on their roster, including Kylian Mbappé.

Frenkie de Jong of FC Barcelona gives his thumbs up during the La Liga Santander match between FC Barcelona and RCD Espanyol at Camp Nou on November 20, 2021 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

The newly transferred forward from PSG has signed a five-year contract with Real Madrid, binding him to the club until at least 2029. According to reports, he is the highest-paid player on the squad.

Top 10 highest-paid players in La Liga