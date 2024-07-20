PSG owner Nasser Al-Khelaifi already has his sights set on a replacement for star striker Kylian Mbappe, who recently transferred to Real Madrid.

Kylian Mbappe’s tenure at PSG has concluded, at least for now, as he continues his career at Real Madrid. Meanwhile, the French club must regroup and build a team capable of finally clinching the elusive Champions League title.

After extensive deliberation and considering various options, Paris Saint-Germain has identified a prime candidate to fill Mbappe’s shoes. They have set their sights on Napoli’s prolific Nigerian striker, Victor Osimhen.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, PSG have Osimhen’s green light to move and are already working in progress on contract details. While negotiation details are still under wraps, Osimhen, who is under contract until 2026 and holds a market value of €100 million, will likely command a significant investment from the Parisian club.

Victor Osimhen, a key player for Napoli

Since his move from Lille to Napoli, Osimhen has been a standout performer, scoring 76 goals and providing 18 assists in 133 appearances. His remarkable contribution was pivotal in leading Napoli to their first Serie A title in 33 years during the 2022/23 season, where he also emerged as the league’s top scorer with 26 goals.

Victor Osimhen of SSC Napoli celebrates after scoring his side second goal during the Serie A TIM match between SSC Napoli and AS Roma. Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images

Napoli aims to finalize Osimhen’s sale within the next week, as new manager Antonio Conte is eager to work with his primary center-forward choice as soon as possible. The Italian club has earmarked Romelu Lukaku as Osimhen’s successor and has already reached an agreement in principle with both the Belgian striker and Chelsea for a transfer worth around €30 million.