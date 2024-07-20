Vinicius Jr., Real Madrid’s undisputed figure, has transcended his role as a player to take on another role within the white club. His influence and convincing power have been instrumental in attracting some of the most sought-after stars in world football.

In the digital age, social media have become an indispensable tool for communication and marketing. Vinicius has been able to take advantage of them to weave relationships with the players that Real Madrid want to incorporate into their squad.

In the recent Copa America 2024, Vinicius Jr. he arrived with the label of figure and candidate for the Ballon d’Or, seeking to consolidate himself as a reference of the Brazilian national team and add a new title to his record. Unfortunately, Vinicius’ adventure in the tournament was cut short in the quarterfinals.

Agent Vinicius: Real Madrid’s transfer strategy

Messages, photos and words of encouragement are some of the strategies used by the Brazilian to seduce the talents that interest the club. A clear example is the case of Jude Bellingham, who confessed that Vinicius sent him messages “every day” during the 2022-23 season. After the signing of Endrick, the young Brazilian talent, Vinicius welcomed him with “affection” and gave him advice about the city, the club and the squad.

Jude Bellingham of Real Madrid CF celebrates after Vinicius Jr. of Real Madrid CF (Not in picture) scores their team’s second goal during the UEFA Champions League 2023/24 final match between Borussia Dortmund v Real Madrid CF at Wembley Stadium on June 01, 2024 in London, England. Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images

The case of Alphonso Davies: Real Madrid’s target

The Real Madrid winger sent him a congratulatory message on his birthday on social networks, hinting at his interest in the Canadian joining the white team in the future. His ability to connect with players and build trust has been key in some cases to facilitate negotiations and close signings.

His talent as a player and his ability to influence others have proven to be a winning combination in the transfer market, cementing his role as a key figure in the club’s strategy.