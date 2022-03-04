The goal scoring machine has a buyout clause in his contract which kicks in at the end of this season. Real Madrid is one of many clubs interested in Haaland.

Erling Haaland is a wanted man, from Manchester City to PSG every elite club in the world wants the striker. It’s Real Madrid who seem to be the first ready to make a real deal for Haaland.

According to a report from ESPN, club officials at Real Madrid are ready to meet with their colleagues of Borussia Dortmund in the coming days. It has been long rumored that Real Madrid wants to bring in both Kylian Mbappe and Haaland to the Santiago Bernabéu.

Real Madrid is hoping to review the numbers with Borussia Dortmund officials to see if the club can afford both players. The buyout clause will be key in facilitating a move, but Haaland is in no rush to make a transfer unless fully convinced it’s the right move.

Barcelona also on the heels of Erling Haaland

This public show of pursuing Erling Haaland by Real Madrid comes a few days after Barcelona president Joan Laporta stated that the Norwegian forward was the Catalan club's top priority. Although how the economics of a transfer can be worked out given Barcelona’s financial situation is unclear.

The future of Erling Haaland is very much up in the air, with Haaland himself thinking very carefully where his next move may be. All signs point to Manchester City, but Real Madrid and to a lesser extent Barcelona are not going down without a fight.

