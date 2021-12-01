According to reports from Spain, Bayern Munich superstar Robert Lewandowski wants to leave the Bundesliga giants next summer in order to become a Real Madrid player. Here, check out the details.

If last summer saw one of the craziest transfer windows that comes up to mind, then we should better get ready for another wild transfer market in 2022. Because according to reports, Robert Lewandowski is ready to leave Bayern Munich to join Real Madrid in a sensational move.

The 33-year-old, who has recently been in the spotlight for his battle with Lionel Messi for the 2021 Ballon d'Or award, will enter the final year of his contract next season but he would prefer to move away before his deal is up.

Lewandowski has been one of the most prolific strikers over the last few years and is still one of the world's best, but he's not getting any younger. This might be his final opportunity to sign one last massive contract, which he reportedly expects to have in Madrid.

Report: Lewandowski requests agent to get him close to Real Madrid

Following a fantastic breakout in Borussia Dortmund, the Pole star took his game to another level when he joined Bayern on a free in 2014. Since then, he has only boasted outstanding figures to establish himself as arguably the world's best No. 9.

But, after so many years playing in the Bundesliga, he may want to face a new challenge before he hangs up the boots. According to Marco Ruiz of As, Robert Lewandowski has told his agent Pini Zahavi to give full priority to an eventual Real Madrid bid next summer.

The striker will only have one year of contract remaining at Bayern and it could be the right time to say goodbye. Next season could be special for Los Blancos should they finally land Kylian Mbappe from PSG and eventually sign the Bayern goalscoring machine.

Lewandowski has racked up over 40 goals in the past two seasons (55 and 48, respectively) while he has already scored 25 times in 20 appearances this term. There's still a long way to go, but maybe we're witnessing his last dance in Germany before he makes a shocking switch to La Liga.