Zlatan Ibrahimovic has defied Father Time for a long time. However, at 40 years of age, the AC Milan is battling with knee problems that are preventing him from having more playing time with the Rossoneri.

When Zlatan Ibrahimovic returned to AC Milan in 2019, many thought that, at his age, he would not be able to bring much to the table. Well, it didn't take long for him to put all the doubts to rest.

Zlatan not only proved to still have a lot left in his tank, but he also led the Rossoneri's return to prominence, helping Milan secure a long-awaited qualification to the UEFA Champions League. However, it seems that Father Time is catching up with him.

While he played a pivotal role in Stefano Pioli's team for the last few seasons - scoring 15 goals in 19 Serie A appearances in the 2020/21 campaign - this term has been difficult for him as his playing time has been limited. Unfortunately, the outlook is not encouraging for the veteran star.

Report: Zlatan Ibrahimovic barely participates in team training, playing time very limited

At 40 years of age, it seems that knee injuries have taken a toll on the Swedish striker. According to Sky Sports Italy, Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been following an individual, limited training plan to avoid any setbacks.

The report claims that Zlatan barely trains with his teammates, as he only takes part in team training once a week. Ibrahimovic has played just one full game in 2022, against Spezia in January. A few days later, against Juventus, he was subbed off after 28 minutes and has not started since then.

Zlatan missed several games with achilles tendon problems before further knee setbacks put him on the sidelines again. Peppe Di Stefano of Sky Sports Italy added that Zlatan Ibrahimovic wouldn't be able to play more than 10 minutes per game.

That would be certainly devastating for a player who has taken care of his body throughout his entire career. Ibrahimovic's contract with AC Milan runs out at the end of the season, but only time will tell what's next for him.