Ricardo Pepi is one of the biggest USMNT prospects right now. The FC Dallas forward is on the verge of a big-time transfer to one of the biggest leagues in Europe. Here is a profile on the USMNT go-to forward at the moment.

Ricardo Pepi is the talk of the town at the moment, the El Paso, Texas native chose to represent the USMNT over Mexico while he was playing with the U.S. youth national teams and was surprisingly called into the senior squad by Gregg Berhalter after a breakout year in MLS in 2021. Pepi paid the USMNT coach back in strides as he has amassed 3 goals in 4 appearances for the United States.

Ricardo Pepi is 18 years old and was born on January 9, 2003, he has Mexican descent, through his parents, and began playing youth soccer with FC Dallas from 2016-2019. Pepi showed incredible talent scoring 19 goals in only 8 matches when he was promoted to the FC Dallas U-17 at 15. Pepi would later play for the clubs’ affiliate team North Texas SC playing 13 games and scoring 9 goals.

Pepi would then get a chance with FC Dallas first team in 2019 and this season has had a breakout year, in which his national team play and his club form have some of the best teams in the world interested in the Dallas striker.

Ricardo Pepi’s stats

Since his career began, Pepi has played a total of 55 matches and scored 15 goals with 4 assists. Pepi’s breakout year came in 2021 where he scored 13 goals for FC Dallas in 31 matches. Pepi is six feet one inches tall and weighs 163 lbs.

Who are Ricardo Pepi’s parents?

Ricardo Pepi’s parents are Daniel Pepi and Annette Pepi and both hail from Cuidad Juarez in Mexico, which made Pepi available to play for the Mexican national team. Pepi would participate in both the USMNT U-17 and Mexico U-17 camps at some point in his youth career, but ultimately chose to play for the United States after being contacted by the USSF and Gregg Berhalter.

What is Ricardo Pepi’s salary?

Ricardo Pepi earns an estimated $271,333.00 in guaranteed compensation as per the MLS Players Union. Pepi has a contract with FC Dallas and MLS until 2026 and he has a sponsorship deal with Nike.

What is Ricardo Pepi’s transfer fee?

Reports have indicated that MLS and FC Dallas have tagged Ricardo Pepi’s transfer fee between $10 million - $15 million. Pepi has garnered the interest of teams like AC Milan, Liverpool, Wolfsburg, and Manchester United.

