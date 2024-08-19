River Plate joins PSG and Atletico Madrid in select group of clubs with World Cup winners

River Plate made two major offseason signings that now position them as one of three clubs with more than two World Cup winners.

River Plate, now coached again by Marcelo Gallardo, is in a select group when it comes to winners of the FIFA World Cup. Los Millonarios now have three World Cup winners in their current squad, tying them with PSG but three short of Atletico Madrid.

River Plate already had Franco Armani in their squad when Argentina won the World Cup in Qatar in 2022. In the offseason, River signed Germán Pezzella from Real Betis; Pezzella began his career at River Plate nine years ago.

The latest addition, although not yet official, will be Marcos Acuña, the left-sided player who was with Sevilla when Argentina won the World Cup and will now return to Argentina to play for the Argentine league’s all-time league champions.

PSG and Atletico Madrid’s World Cup Winners

PSG has on their books three World Cup winners from France: Presnel Kimpembe, Ousmane Dembélé, and Lucas Hernández.

Antoine Griezmann of Atletico de Madrid

Atletico Madrid leads the list with six World Cup winners: Frenchmen Antoine Griezmann and Thomas Lemar, and Argentines Rodrigo De Paul, Ángel Correa, Nahuel Molina, and Julián Álvarez.

Founded in 1901, River Plate is one of Argentina’s most storied and successful football clubs, renowned for its rich history and fierce rivalries, especially with Boca Juniors. The club has won numerous domestic titles, including 38 Argentine Primera División championships, and has enjoyed success on the international stage with four Copa Libertadores victories.