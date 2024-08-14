LaLiga: Hugo Sánchez on Julián Álvarez transfer to Atlético Madrid

Trending topics:
ESPN will be the home of LaLiga in the United States, and in a media conference call, legendary Mexican star Hugo Sánchez answered questions on the upcoming season.

By Kelvin Loyola

LaLiga is set to kick off on Thursday, August 15th, with Real Madrid looking to defend their title. With the arrival of Kylian Mbappé, the Spanish giants will be a major force not only in Spain but in the UEFA Champions League as well.

Barcelona, Atlético Madrid, Real Betis, and many others will also aim to surprise and steal the title from Carlo Ancelotti’s side, but it will be a difficult task. In the case of Atlético Madrid, they received major help with the signing of Argentine striker Julián Álvarez.

In a media roundtable with legendary Mexican star Hugo Sánchez, Bolavip asked the five-time Pichichi what he thought it meant for Atlético Madrid this season.

Hugo Sánchez on Julián Álvarez and Atlético Madrid

“Julián Álvarez is a fundamental signing, because Morata was the person in that position (last season), and Álvarez seems like a signing that will make a huge difference. I am convinced he will be a major piece so Atlético Madrid can achieve great things this season.

“Atlético Madrid are making big signings, Diego Simeone is filling up the positions that needed an upgrade, and I think the board once again has (Diego Simeone’s) back. It’s a good thing that LaLiga has these types of players coming in because it will make LaLiga a much more attractive league” were the words echoed by Hugo Sánchez.

Americans Abroad in LaLiga in 2024/25

This season, LaLiga will feature only two American USMNT players on different paths. On one side, Johnny Cardoso will play his first full season at Real Betis after a successful first six months. 

Luca de la Torre has been transfer-listed by Celta de Vigo and seems unlikely to stick around LaLiga this season.

Kelvin Loyola is a seasoned content writer and journalist at Bolavip, boasting over 15 years of experience in sports journalism and marketing. He has covered a wide array of sports including the USMNT, MLS, Premier League, LaLiga, Serie A, Ligue 1, and Liga MX, as well as the NBA, MLB, NHL, and various entertainment topics. Prior to his journalism and marketing career, Kelvin worked in post-production, contributing to numerous movie, television, and digital projects. He also brings expertise in project management, social media, and web development. A graduate of Queens College with a degree in Media Studies, Kelvin is bilingual, fluent in both English and Spanish. His passions extend beyond his career to include soccer, marketing, photography, surfing, and pop culture, particularly comics.

