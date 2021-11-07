River Plate will face Patronato today on Matchday 20 of 2021 Argentine Liga Profesional at Estadio Monumental. Here, find out the preview, information, predictions, odds and how to watch this match in the United States.

The hosts are getting closer to clinching the title of the Primera Division Argentina. They are at the top of the standings four points above Talleres Cordoba, after their draw with Estudiantes last time out (1-1). With five matches left, Marcelo Gallardo’s team want to seal the deal sooner than later.

Meanwhile, Patronato are in the 21st position of the standings with 20 points. They are coming to this match after winning their last encounter against Colon 2-0. It was their first win in five matches and they will try to do the same against the leaders.

River Plate vs Patronatoi: Match Information

Date: Sunday, November 7, 2021.

Time: 6:15 PM (ET).

Location: Estadio Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti, Buenos Aires, Argentina.

River Plate vs Patronatoi: Time by State in the US

ET: 6:15 PM

CT: 5:15 PM

MT: 4:15 PM

PT: 3:15 PM

River Plate vs Patronato: Storylines

Interestingly, Patronato is one of the few teams that has a favorable record against River Plate. They have faced each other seven times, with Patronato having claimed four wins, while River Plate have claimed three. In their last match, that took place in October 2019, River won 2-0.

How to watch or live stream River Plate vs Patronato in the US

The match between River Plate and Patronato for 2021 Primera Division Argentina to be played today, November 7, 2021 will be broadcasted in the US by TyC Sports Internacional, PrendeTV, Paramount+.

River Plate vs Patronato: Predictions and odds

Bookmakers in the US have already revealed their odds for this match. According to FanDuel, River Plate are the strong favorites to win this match with odds of -320, while Patronato have odds of +700. A tie would end up in a +390 payout.

FanDuel River Plate -320 Tie +390 Patronato +700

*Odds by FanDuel