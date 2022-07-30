River Plate will receive Sarmiento at the El Monumental Stadium for Matchday 11 of the 2022 Argentine League. Here you can find the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream online free in the United States.

River Plate will play against Sarmiento for the Matchday 11 of the 2022 Argentine League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions and odds. If you want to watch it live, you can do it in the United States on Paramount + (free trial).

The locals want to enter the fight for the local League, after their surprise elimination against Velez Sarsfield in the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores. They did not have a good start, but little by little they have been improving and now they will seek to reach the top of the standings, where Atletico Tucuman is alone.

Sarmiento's goals this season are somewhat more modest considering that they are very close to being relegated to the second division, their goal is to get as many points as possible to escape from this complicated situation. For that reason, and because winning at the El Monumental is difficult, a draw would undoubtedly be a good result for the visitors.

River Plate vs Sarmiento: Match Information

Date: Sunday, July 31, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: El Monumental Stadium, Belgrano, Argentina

Live Stream: Paramount+

River Plate vs Sarmiento: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

River Plate vs Sarmiento: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Throughout history, not counting those games that were for national cups, these two rivals have faced each other in a total of 12 games in which, as could be expected, River Plate have become the main dominators with 8 victories, Sarmiento could only beat the "Millonarios" once and the remaining 3 games have been draws.

The last time they played against each other was for Matchday 9 of the 2021 Argentine League. On that occasion, River Plate won 2-1 with goals from Carrascal and Enzo Perez while Alanis scored for Sarmiento.

How to watch or live stream River Plate vs Sarmiento in the US

The game that River Plate and Sarmiento will play this Sunday, July 31 at the El Monumental Stadium, Belgrano, Argentina for the Matchday 11 of 2022 Argentine League will be broadcast in the United States on Paramount + (free trial). Other options: TyCSports International, ViX.

River Plate vs Sarmiento: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to DraftKings: River Plate are the favorite with -340 odds, while Sarmiento have +850. A tie would finish in a +450 payout.

DraftKings River Plate -340 Tie +450 Sarmiento +850

*Odds via DraftKings