The quarterfinals of the Copa de la Liga begin and one of the candidates, River Plate, make their debut against the tough Tigre. Here you will find all the information about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions and odds. To watch it live, you can do it in the US on Paramount + (free trial).

River Plate completed a very good first phase of this Copa de la Liga obtaining 29 points, product of 9 wins, 2 draws and 3 losses. Although they were not very convincing in their last game at home, where they won thanks to a more than doubtful penalty, they are still one of the main candidates to win this tournament.

Tigre, on the other hand, also had an outstanding performance in this championship. Although it was not as good as River, they managed to qualify for the next phase despite the loss in their last game against Boca Juniors that left them very complicated. Now he goes for a new feat when they visit River in "El Monumental".

River Plate vs Tigre: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, May 11, 2022

Time: 8:30 PM (ET)

Location: Antonio V. Liberti, Belgrano, Buenos Aires, Argentina

Live Stream in the US: Paramount +

River Plate vs Tigre: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

River Plate vs Tigre: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Without taking into account the amateur era, River Plate and Tigre have faced each other in a total of 63 games throughout, with a clear predominance (as could be expected) of the "Millonarios" in the statistics, since they have won 43 times, while Tigre only won 7 times. Also, there were 13 draws.

The last game between the two was for Superliga 2018/19, a game well remembered by the fans of "El Matador" since they had to win that game at River's home (something really difficult) in order to escape relegation. Tigre heroically won that game 3-2, however they did not depend on themselves, and Patronato's victory forced them to play in the second division.

How to watch or live stream River Plate vs Tigre in the US

The game that River Plate and Tigre will this Wednesday, May 11 at El Monumental stadium for the quarterfinals of the 2022 Copa de la Liga will be broadcast in the United States on Paramount + (free trial).

River Plate vs Tigre: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to Caesars: River Plate are the favorite with -275 odds, while Tigre have +650. A tie would finish in a +290 payout.

Caesars River Plate -275 Tie +290 Tigre +650

