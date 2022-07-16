Barcelona and Bayern Munich have reached an agreement for the transfer of Robert Lewandowski. The forward was the highest paid player of the Bundesliga. Here, check out how much he will earn with the Catalans.

After months of negotiations, Barcelona and Bayern Munich have finally reached an agreement for the transfer of Robert Lewandowski. The Catalans published a statement on Saturday in which they confirmed the deal, and said it was dependent “on the player passing a medical and contracts being signed.”

Lewandowski, 33, was one of the top priorities for the Catalans this summer. It has been reported that the Polish forward and the club have been in contact since April, and they were negotiating a three-year contract.

While Bayern weren't interested in the first offers from Barcelona, the Germans have given in and, according to reports, they have agreed on a $45 million transfer plus $5 million on unspecified variables. Here, check out how much Lewandowski is earning as a Barca player.

Robert Lewandowski's contract with Barcelona

According to Spanish outlet Sport, Lewandowski has signed a three-year contract with an option for a fourth season. Barcelona were aiming to raise $200 million to cover up for transfer this summer, including Lewandowski's. Especially, as the Best winner was the highest paid footballer in the German league with an annual wage of 12 million euros net.

How much will Robert Lewandowski make a week?

However, in Barcelona, according to the same source, his contract will be 9 million euros net per year. Taking into account his €9 million annual salary, Lewandowski would earn about €750,000 per month or €173,000 a week. That would make it nearly €25,000 a day, or around €1,030 per hour, or €17 per minute.

Barcelona still have to try to sell players to be able to comply with La Liga’s salary cap, which is the only negative limit in the league (-€144m). That’s why the club will have to let Frenkie De Jong go, even if Xavi and Laporta would like to count on him next season.