One of the craziest summer transfer windows in recent years has just closed. With the Deadline Day already behind us, we look back at the best signings of the summer. Check out our Best XI headlined by Robert Lewandowski and Erling Haaland.

Deadline Day has passed, meaning there will be no more transfers in Europe until winter. The summer transfer window opened for business on June 10, which is why it's been a crazy couple of months for world soccer.

One of the biggest storylines of the offseason was the return of FC Barcelona, who were aggressive at the time of recruiting new talent after battling with a financial crisis last year. Xavi's side made some impressive moves, including the arrival of Robert Lewandowski.

Manchester City, however, pulled off the biggest signature of the summer by landing sought-after striker Erling Haaland. With the transfer market already closed, we set up a Best XI based on the best summer signings.

Best XI of the summer transfer window headlined by Haaland, Lewandowski

GK - Andre Onana: Inter Milan (free transfer)

RB - Sergiño Dest: AC Milan (On loan from FC Barcelona)

CB - Matthijs de Ligt: Bayern Munich ($73.70m, from Juventus)

CB - Antonio Rudiger: Real Madrid (free transfer)

LB - Marc Cucurella: Chelsea ($71.83m, from Brighton)

CM - Leandro Paredes: Juventus (On loan from PSG)

CDM - Casemiro: Manchester United ($77.72m, from Real Madrid)

CM - Vitinha: PSG ($45.65m, from Porto)

ST - Robert Lewandowski: FC Barcelona ($49.50m, from Bayern Munich)

ST - Erling Haaland: Man City ($66m, from Borussia Dortmund)

LW - Sadio Mane: Bayern Munich ($35.20m, from Liverpool)

Honorable mentions