Three weeks removed from all the debate around the winner of the 2021 Ballon d’Or, Robert Lewandowski, who many believe should have won the award due to the last two seasons the Polish striker has had, sat down with BILD and laid it all out in a year end interview.

Robert Lewandowski has been near unstoppable at Bayern Munich scoring 41 goals last season in the Bundesliga, and 19 goals in 17 games this season. In his career the Polish superstar has over 500 goals in over 700 matches. Without question Lewandowski is one of the best strikers ever to grace a soccer field.

Still, Lewandowski was snubbed for the 2021 Ballon d'Or in favor of Lionel Messi, still he does not hold a grudge and is glad to be in the company of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. Nonetheless BILD asked the eternal question, comparing Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi here is what Robert Lewandowski had to say.

Robert Lewandowski’s take on the Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi debate

Robert Lewandowski answered the question taking one aspect into consideration, “Since I became a professional, Messi and Ronaldo have been above everyone else… It has always been a duel between them. It's all about what kind of player you prefer… The answer to the question (of which is superior) is difficult… I respect the hard work of Cristiano Ronaldo. For Messi everything seems easy… I think Cristiano has had to work harder to succeed.”

When asked about the Ballon d'Or snub the Polish forward doubled down, “What I can guarantee is that I will continue to do my job and provide my best performances."

On his relationship with Messi after a comment was circulated in the media that the Argentine’s acceptance speech words were “empty” the Bayern Munich forward clarified, “Leo's words moved me a lot. They were not empty words; it was a good moment in my career. I only spoke a few words with Leo because my Spanish is not very good. I spoke with Kylian (Mbappe) in English, then he translated for Leo.”



