San Jose Earthquakes and Seattle Sounders will clash at Paypal Park on Week 8 of the 2022 MLS season. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream free this game in the United States.

San Jose Earthquakes will try clinch their first win of the 2022 MLS season when they play against Seattle Sounders for the Week 8 of the 2022 MLS at Paypal Park. If you are in the United States, stream live this game on FuboTV (Free Trial).

This will be the first MLS match for San Jose's interim head coach Alex Covelo. He has served as head coach for Earthquakes II in MLS NEXT Pro and debuted in a 5-0 win in the US Open Cup last Tuesday. Although San Jose Earthquakes have one of the leading scorers of the 2022 MLS season, they haven't win yet. Jeremy Ebobisse is the leading scorer with 5 goals.

On the other hand, CONCACAF Champions Leagues' finalists Seattle Sounders have focused on the international cup. In their last 4 games they have been defeated once, won twice and drew once. Their last away game they clinched a 2-1 win against Minnesota United FC.

San Jose Earthquakes vs Seattle Sounders: Date

San Jose Earthquakes will play against Seattle Sounders for Week 8 of the 2022 MLS season on Saturday April 23, 2022 at Paypal Park in San Jose, California. In their last game between these two sides, San Jose Earthquakes were defeated by Seattle Sounders 3-1.

San Jose Earthquakes vs Seattle Sounders: Time by states in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

San Jose Earthquakes vs Seattle Sounders: TV Channel to watch or stream live in the US

San Jose Earthquakes and Seattle Sounders will play on Week 8 of the 2022 MLS Season at 8:00 PM (ET). If you are in the United States you can watch on FuboTV (Free Trial). Other options available are: TUDN USA, ESPN+, TUDN App, Univision NOW, TUDN.com and UniMás.