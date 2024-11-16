From player to elite coach, Steve Kerr not only conquered NBA courts, leading great teams to the top, but also became a millionaire in the process. Check out his current net worth and more.

Steve Kerr, an iconic figure in the world of basketball, has achieved extraordinary success. His career is a testament to dedication and strategic vision, excelling both in sports and financial management.

As the head coach of the Golden State Warriors, he has led his team to win four NBA championships while building an impressive fortune over the years. His time as a player earned him a special place, but he truly shone even more as a coach.

His strategic prowess and leadership have been instrumental in cementing his status as one of the most influential and highest-paid coaches, topping the list as of November 2024. Here, check out his current net worth…

What is Steve Kerr’s net worth?

Steve Kerr has not only amassed a great fortune as an NBA player but also as the head coach of the Golden State Warriors. As of November 2024, his net worth stands at $65 million, according to The Sporting News.

Head coach Steve Kerr of the Golden State Warriors looks on during the first quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center on December 16, 2022. (Source: Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Currently, he earns an annual salary of $17.5 million, making him one of the highest-paid coaches in the NBA. In February 2024, he signed a two-year contract extension worth $35 million with the Warriors.

During his playing career, which spanned 14 seasons in the NBA, he earned approximately $15.8 million, equivalent to about $24 million today when adjusted for inflation, as Celebrity Net Worth reported.

As a player, he also achieved great success, winning five championships: three with the Chicago Bulls and two with the San Antonio Spurs. After retiring, he transitioned into roles as a commentator, executive and eventually a coach.

Steve Kerr’s career earnings through years

San Antonio Spurs

2002-03 | $2.6 million

2000-01 |$2.2 million

1999-00 | $2 million

1998-99 | $1.8 illion

Portland Trail Blazers

2001-02 | $2.4 million

Chicago Bulls

1997-98 | $750 thousand

1996-97 | $750 thousand

1995-96 | $800 thousand

1994-95 | $620 thousand

1993-94 | $150 thousand

Orlando Magic

1992-93 | $550 thousand

Cleveland Cavaliers

1991-92 | $553 thousand

1990-91 | $548 thousand

1989-90 | $110 thousand

Phoenix Suns

1988-89 | $100 thousand

Steve Kerr’s real estate holdings

Steve Kerr and his wife, Margot Kerr, own a prominent property in the exclusive Presidio Heights neighborhood in San Francisco. He purchased this elegant 1920s home for $7.35 million in 2018.

Head coach Steve Kerr of the United States stands on the court before a 2023 FIBA World Cup exhibition game against Puerto Rico at T-Mobile Arena on August 07, 2023. (Source: Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The residence spans 4,000 square feet and features four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. Its design blends historic charm with modern luxury, including arched windows, hardwood floors and a marble fireplace.

Highlights of the home include a gallery-style sunroom, a cozy study with a wood-burning stove and stunning views of the Golden Gate Bridge and the Presidio, according to sources like Crazy Luxury Home.