For the Matchday 8 of the MLS San Jose Earthquakes and Seattle Sounder will face each other at the Paypal Park. Here you can find all the information you need to know about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream this game free in the US. You can watch it on FuboTV (free trial) in the Unites States.

It will be a duel between two teams that have started quite poorly this season. On the one hand, there will be the San Jose Earthquakes, who are last in the Western Conference, and in reality they are the worst team in the entire MLS, since in 7 games played, 21 points in dispute, they have only obtained 3 product of the same number of draws and 4 losses.

Their rivals have not had a better start either. Although with one game less (6 in total), the Sounders have only obtained 6 points as a result of 2 wins, 1 draw and 3 losses. The prospects, however, are better for the Seattle team, since winning this game and the one who must recover could reach 13 points and be one of the teams classified to the round of 16, or at least be very close. On the other hand, the Sounder will have to play the first of the Concacaf Champions League finals next Wednesday.

San Jose Earthquakes vs Seattle Sounders: Match Information

Date: Saturday, April 23, 2022

Time: 10:00 PM (ET)

Location: PayPal Park, San Jose, California

Live Stream in US: FuboTV

San Jose Earthquakes vs Seattle Sounders: Time by states in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

San Jose Earthquakes vs Seattle Sounders: Storylines and Head-to-Head

The statistics between these two rivals in history have been quite even. In total, they played 36 games in which the Seattle Sounders have established themselves as dominators, although by a very small difference: they have won 15 games, while the Earthquakes, 12. There were also 9 draws.

The last match between the two took place on September 30, 2021 for MLS Matchday 6. On that occasion it was a 3-1 victory for the Seattle Sounders with two goals from Ruidiaz and another from Roldan, while Shane O'Neill scored an own goal for the Earthquakes.

How to watch or live stream San Jose Earthquakes vs Seattle Sounders in the US

San Jose Earthquakes and Seattle Sounders will play the Matchday 8 of the MLS this Saturday, April 23 at 10:00 PM (ET), and you can watch the game in United States on FuboTV (Free trial). Other options: KCPQ - Q13 FOX, TUDN USA, UniMás, TUDN.com, TUDN App, Univision NOW, ESPN+.

San Jose Earthquakes vs Seattle Sounders: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to BetMGM: San Jose Earthquakes are the favorite with 2.37 odds, while Seattle Sounders have 2.70. A tie would finish in a 3.50 payout.

BetMGM San Jos Earthquakes 2.37 Tie 3.50 Seattle Sounders 2.70

