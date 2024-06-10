San Marino will face Cyprus in a 2024 international friendly game. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it in your country.

San Marino will face off against Cyprus in a 2024 international friendly match. This comprehensive preview includes details about the venue and various viewing options to suit your preferences, whether you prefer traditional television broadcasts or live streaming services available in your country.

[Watch San Marino vs Cyprus live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

This matchup attracts attention not because of the rivals’ high level, but because it is intriguing to see two weak teams face each other. Neither of them have qualified for the Euro, so this friendly is more of a preparation for the World Cup qualifiers.

But realistically talking, neither team is candidate to qualify, as these types of confrontations often determine who is the weakest in the conference. Cyprus seem to have the advantage, with a more professional team that has had some good results. San Marino, as always, are hoping for a brave draw or even a heroic victory, something they haven’t achieved in 20 years.

San Marino vs Cyprus: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 1:00 PM

Canada: 12:00 PM

Cyprus: 7:00 PM

Germany: 6:00 PM

Indonesia: 12:00 AM (June 12)

Italy: 6:00 PM

Mexico: 10:00 AM

San Marino: 6:00 PM

UAE: 8:00 PM

USA: 12:00 PM (ET)

Nicola Nanni of San Marino – IMAGO / Sportimage

San Marino vs Cyprus: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Star+ Argentina

Canada: DAZN Canada

Cyprus: RIK 2

Germany: DAZN Deutschland, DAZN2 Germany

Indonesia: Vision+, Sportstars, K-Vision

Italy: SMtv San Marino

Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

San Marino: SMtv San Marino

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT ALL, beIN Sports HD 2

USA: Fubo (free trial), Fox Soccer Plus