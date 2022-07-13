Liga MX is entering its Week 3 and all the teams are trying to get the most amount of points from the beggining. Now, Chivas will visit Santos Laguna in a tough match, so here is all the information about date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream free in the US the Apertura 2022 game.

The Apertura 2022 in Liga MX is evolving and all the clubs are trying to get into qualifyng zone in order to not worry in the end of the regular season. Now, Chivas is trying to make its way up to the first places, but Santos Laguna will be a tough rival in Week 3. Here is the info about date, time and TV channel to follow the game. In the US, it will be broadcast by fuboTV.

Santos Laguna, the team that will host this interesting match, is passing a difficult moment. Grupo Orlegi, owners of the club and Atlas, were more interested in the last couple of years for the Rojinegros. They took some pieces out of the Guerreros to strengthen their 'brothers' and make the a back-to-back champions, so now they are trying to imitate them to win another title in their history.

Regarding Chivas, it is known that the club needs some victories in Liga MX. They have not been champions since 2017 and, in spite of all the new signings, they have not been capable of winning the tournament. They are seen as one of the biggest teams in Mexico, but they must reinforce the idea with more titles and not only with the history.

Santos Laguna vs Chivas: Date

This game for the Matchday 3 of the 2022 Apertura Tournament Liga MX between Santos Laguna and Chivas will take place at Corona Stadium this Saturday, July 16 at 7:05 PM (CT).

Santos Laguna vs Chivas: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:05 PM

CT: 7:05 PM

MT: 6:05 PM

PT: 5:05 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Santos Laguna vs Chivas

This Matchday 3 of the Liga MX between Santos Laguna and Chivas can be seen in the United States on fuboTV. Other options are: TUDN, Blim TV, Azteca 7 and Azteca Deportes.