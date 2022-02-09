Santos Laguna and Club America face off on Matchday 5 of the Liga MX 2022 Torneo Clausura. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch this Mexican League game in the US.

Santos Laguna welcome Club America to the Estadio Nuevo Corona on Matchday 5 of the Liga MX 2022 Torneo Clausura. Here, you will find the date and kick-off time. To watch the game in the US, tune in to fuboTV (7-day free trial streaming).

Both sides head into this clash desperate to claim their first win in the tournament. Santos Laguna manager Pedro Caixinha is in a hot seat right now as his team lost its last three games and claimed only one point in the Mexican League so far.

The visitors are not in a good spot either. Club America manager Santiago Solari is also under heavy fire as the Aguilas have failed to pick up a victory in three games (D1 L2), losing to Atletico San Luis last time out.

Santos Laguna vs Club America: Date

Santos Laguna and Club America will face each other on Saturday, February 12, 2022 at Estadio Nuevo Corona in Torreon on Matchday 5 of the Liga MX 2022 Torneo Clausura. Last time they met last year, the Aguilas won 2-1 at Estadio Azteca.

Santos Laguna vs Club America: Time by State in the US

ET: 10 PM

CT: 9 PM

MT: 8 PM

PT: 7 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Santos Laguna vs Club America

The game to be played between Santos Laguna and Club America will be broadcast in the US on fuboTV (7-day free trial). Other options: Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 2, FOX Deportes.