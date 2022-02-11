America will visit Santos Laguna this Saturday, February 12, in a game valid for the Matchday 5 of the 2022 Liga MX Clausura Tournament. Here you can find the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free this game in the United States.

Santos Laguna vs Club America: Predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream free in the US 2021-2022 Liga MX season

Santos Laguna and Club America will face each other this Saturday, February 12 at 10:05 PM (ET) for the Matchday 5 of the Liga MX. Here you will find all the information about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream this 2021-2022 Liga MX game in the US. You can watch it in the United States on FuboTV (free trial).

It will be a duel between two teams that are in dire need of victory and that have had a bad start in this Clausura 2022. They have barely obtained a point and that places them almost last in the standings (only Mazatlan, who did not obtain any points, are worse off) so they are very much in need of victory.

It should also be remembered that America owe their Matchday 2 game against Mazatlan, for which they have suffered two defeats and a draw in the championship. On the other hand, their rivals for this Matchday 5 do not owe any games (3 losses and 1 draw). It will undoubtedly be an interesting game because neither of them is served by a draw.

Santos Laguna vs Club America: Match Information

Date: Saturday, February 12, 2022

Time: 10:05 PM (ET)

Location: Corona Stadium, Torreon, Coahuila, Mexico

Live Stream in the US: FuboTV

Santos Laguna vs Club America: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:05 PM

CT: 9:05 PM

MT: 8:05 PM

PT: 7:05 PM

Santos Laguna vs Club America: Storylines and Head-to-Head

The game that Santos Laguna and America will play for this Matchday 5 of Liga MX will be the 60th duel between them in history. To date, in the 59 matches they have played, America are the vast dominators of the statistics: in total they have obtained 31 victories compared to 14 for Santos Laguna. In addition, there were 14 draws.

How to watch or live stream Santos Laguna vs Club America in the US

The game that will be played this Saturday, February 12 at the Corona Stadium for the Matchday 5 of Liga MX between Santos Laguna and America will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 2, FOX Deportes.

Santos Laguna vs Club America: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to DraftKings: Santos Laguna are the favorite with +150 odds, while America have +190. A tie would finish in a +210 payout.

DraftKings Santos Laguna +150 Tie +210 America +190

*Odds via DraftKings