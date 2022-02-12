Santos Laguna and Montreal will face each other for the first leg Round of 16 of the 2022 Concacaf Champions League. Here, check out the match information: when, where and how to watch it in the United States.

Santos Laguna vs Montreal: Date, time and TV Channel for the 2022 Concacaf Champions League Round of 16 in the US

Santos Laguna and Montreal will face each other in the first leg of the 2022 Concacaf Champions League Round of 16 at Estadio Nuevo Corona. The Mexican team will try to improve their form to get a good result after struggling in the Liga MX.

The hosts are coming with a negative streak of no wins in their last four matches in Liga MX. Before their match against Club America, Santos Laguna were defeated three times in a row and sit in the 18th place of the table.

Meanwhile, Montreal haven’t made their debut in the Canadian soccer league yet. The team qualified to the Concacaf Champions League after winning the 2021 Canadian Championship, and will try to improve their best result when they were runners-up in the 2014-15 edition.

Santos Laguna vs Montreal: Date

Santos Laguna and Montreal will meet each other on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at Estadio Nuevo Corona in Torreon, Coahuila, Mexico. These two teams have faced each other two times before, with a win per side.

Santos Laguna vs Montreal: Time by state in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

TV Channel in the US and to watch Santos Laguna vs Montreal

The match between Santos Laguna and Montreal for Round of 16 of the 2022 Concacaf Champions League to be played on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 will be available for broadcast in the United States on TUDN.com, Fox Sports 2, FOX Sports App, TUDN App, Foxsports.com, TUDN USA.