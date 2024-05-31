Cristiano Ronaldo will soon have to make a decision about his future at Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League.

Cristiano Ronaldo shocked the world in January 2023 by taking his talents to the Saudi Pro League after a successful tenure in Europe. However, the Portuguese star will have to decide soon for how long he wants to stay with Al Nassr.

Having signed a two-and-a-half year deal with the Riyadh-based side back then, Ronaldo is under contract with Al Nassr until June 2025. The question is whether he’ll play in the Middle East for longer.

The former Manchester United and Real Madrid superstar will be 40 years old by the summer of 2025, but Cristiano’s competitive nature suggests he’ll want to continue playing for as long as he can. And the Saudi side reportedly expects him to do so with them.

Report: Al Nassr want to extend Cristiano Ronaldo’s deal

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, Al Nassr are planning to meet with Ronaldo this summer to extend his contract for another year, aiming to keep the veteran striker until June 2026.

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates during an Al Nassr game.

“Central dealmakers also keen to keep Ronaldo through the 2025/26 season, since that falls within a new TV rights cycle,” said Jacobs, who claims that Cristiano is said to be “open” to extending for another year.

Ronaldo, who reportedly signed a deal worth €200 million per season with commercial deals included, has made an impact both on and off the field for the Saudi Pro League.

Not only did he put the competition and his club on the map, paving the way for other world-renowned players to follow in his footsteps, but Ronaldo has also delivered outstanding performances.

CR7 has even set records since moving to Riyadh, winning the Saudi Pro League Golden Boot with an impressive 35 goals in the 2023-24, breaking the record for the most goals scored by a player in a single season in the country’s top flight.