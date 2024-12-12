Trending topics:
NHL News: Bruins captain Brad Marchand doesn't let goalie Jeremy Swayman off the hook after loss to Jets

After their worst loss of the NHL season at the hands of the Winnipeg Jets, Boston Bruins captain Brad Marchand issued a bold admission on goalie Jeremy Swayman's outing.

Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) makes his way to the locker room before game 5 of the NHL, Eishockey Herren, USA Stanley Cup Finals between the St Louis Blues and the Boston Bruins held at TD Garden, in Boston, Mass.
© IMAGO / ZUMA Press WireBoston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) makes his way to the locker room before game 5 of the NHL, Eishockey Herren, USA Stanley Cup Finals between the St Louis Blues and the Boston Bruins held at TD Garden, in Boston, Mass.

By Federico O'donnell

The Boston Bruins stumbled out of the gate in Manitoba, suffering a crushing 8-1 defeat to the Winnipeg Jets at the start of a challenging five-game road trip against top NHL opponents. After the loss, captain Brad Marchand issued a strong message to the team, including goalie Jeremy Swayman, who conceded eight goals.

Boston had flipped the script on their NHL season after firing Jim Montgomery and promoting Joe Sacco to interim coach. However, the Bruins faced their litmus test against the Jets and were humiliated by the league’s most electrifying team.

While goalies are often placed on a pedestal and shielded from criticism- with skaters biting the bullet for their shortcomings- Marchand didn’t afford Swayman that leniency after the horrific defeat to Winnipeg.

“Everyone had a bad night. [Jeremy Swayman] was part of it,” Brad Marchand stated, via Boston.com. “He’s not singled out. I don’t think anyone can look themselves in the mirror and say that they had a good game. So, he’s part of the group. He’s part of the bad loss.”

Swayman allowed eight goals out of 35 shots faced. Surprisingly, Sacco didn’t pull him despite the nightmare outing, keeping him in net throughout the entire game.

Swayman makes blunt admission

Boston may be regretting moving on from goalie Linus Ullmark, who was traded to the Ottawa Senators. Though Joonas Korpisalo has had a fairly good season so far, Swayman has struggled consistently. After his worst game so far, Swayman delivered an honest statement.

Some of the goals that I let in, I know I can stop them,” Swayman said. “And that’s something that I hold myself as a standard, and when you let those in, it’s not a great feeling. I want to make sure that that doesn’t happen again and staying sharp and playing my game. I know I can stop those goals.”

Swayman ranks 41st in save percentage (.885 Sv%) among the 50 goalies with at least ten games played. He also allows an average of 3.27 goals per game. With 67 goals against, he has conceded the most in the NHL, equal to the total number of goals allowed by the Minnesota Wild this season.

federico o'donnell
Federico O'donnell

