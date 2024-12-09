Russell Wilson has revamped his career with Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers. After two very complicated years playing for the Denver Broncos, the veteran quarterback looks unstoppable.

Although he couldn’t start the 2024 season because of a calf injury, Tomlin waited patiently and, in Week 7 against the Jets, the head coach named Russell as QB1 over Justin Fields. A controversial decision which paid off.

Now, Wilson seems ready to fight for another Super Bowl. However, the big question is what happens next as the former star of the Seattle Seahawks will ask for a big contract to end his career.

Will Steelers give Russell Wilson a contract extension?

Russell Wilson will get a contract extension from the Pittsburgh Steelers and should be their starting quarterback for the 2025 season. That was confirmed by Ian Rapoport.

“The Pittsburgh Steelers spent their 2024 offseason searching for a starting quarterback and they landed on two. Justin Fields and Russell Wilson. There was optimism in the building that at some point they would find their 2025 starter among those quarterbacks. My understanding is that is exactly the case.”

Is Russell Wilson happy with the Steelers?

Russell Wilson is absolutely excited about the possibility of finishing his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He loves the city, the culture of the team and Mike Tomlin’s approach to the game. That’s why Rapoport believes and extension is imminent.

“From what I am told, these Steelers are expecting their starting quarterback next year to be one of their two starters this year. And the way that Russell Wilson has grabbed this job, expect it to be him. Russell Wilson has done incredible things with the Steelers and of course there are some questions. They would need to agree with him on a new contract, but all is looking up and positive for the Steelers.”