Juan Soto‘s signing with the New York Mets wasn’t just a trade; it was an earthquake that shook the very foundations of baseball in New York. The young Dominican prodigy’s decision to leave the New York Yankees behind and join the Mets reignited a historic rivalry, and Mets owner Steve Cohen shares his thoughts on the move.

The battle to sign Soto was nothing short of a bidding war. Both the New York Mets and Yankees presented multimillion-dollar offers, but in the end, it was Steve Cohen’s Mets who emerged victorious.

Soto, for his part, recognized the Mets’ offer as a unique opportunity to become the cornerstone of a team that is currently being built for the future. His decision to join the Mets came after careful evaluation, displaying a surprising maturity for his age.

Soto’s decision wasn’t just about money—it was about the project and vision behind it. Mets owner Steve Cohen made it clear that while competition is fierce, mutual respect remains a key element. “I don’t play that game. I can promise you, the Yankees will take players from us, and they’ll win their share of battles. That’s what competition is. We compete on the field, and we’re friends off the field,” Cohen said via SNY.

The Impact on New York City

With Soto joining the Mets, the rivalry between the two teams has entered a new chapter. The intensity has reached new heights, and every showdown between the Mets and New York Yankees is now set to be an emotional spectacle, with New York pride on the line.

Are the Mets the New MLB Favorites?

With Soto in the mix, the Mets have emerged as one of the favorites to win the World Series. However, the road to glory will not be without challenges. The competition in the National League is fierce, and the Yankees remain a formidable force. But Soto’s arrival has certainly tipped the scales in favor of the Mets, making them a top contender in the MLB.