Jalen Hurts, the dynamic quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles, has become one of the most prominent figures in the NFL—not only for his on-field talent but also for his growing and extravagant fortune.

His net worth reflects his meteoric rise from being a second-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft to leading his team to the Super Bowl in 2023. With a combination of skill, charisma and work ethic, he has won over fans everywhere.

His personal story is inspiring and has resonated with the public. Raised in a family deeply rooted in football, he began his career at the University of Alabama before transferring to Oklahoma. Check out his net worth!

What is Jalen Hurts’ net worth?

The Philadelphia Eagles‘ quarterback Jalen Hurts has solidified his status as one of the NFL’s rising stars, achieving success both on and off the field. His net worth is estimated at $30 million as of December 2024, as Sportskeeda reported.

Jalen Hurts, QB of the Philadelphia Eagles prays prior to their NFL, American Football Herren, USA game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday October 8, 2023. (Source: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire)

This impressive figure is largely driven by his historic five-year, $255 million contract with the Eagles. The deal includes $179.3 million in guaranteed money, placing Hurts among the league’s highest-paid quarterbacks.

Additionally, the contract features performance-based incentives, no-trade clauses, and bonuses tied to specific achievements, such as outstanding statistical seasons or playoff qualifications, according to sources like Marca.

He has served as the Eagles’ QB under coach Nick Sirianni for several seasons, but it was in 2023 that he signed this record-breaking extension, briefly becoming the NFL’s highest-paid player with an annual average salary of $51 million.

As of 2024, Hurts remains a key player for the Eagles, a fan favorite, and a crucial contributor to the team’s success, having led them to Super Bowl LVII while consistently demonstrating both leadership and on-field excellence.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) after the Philadelphia Eagles game versus the Los Angeles Rams on November 24, 2024. (Source: IMAGO / Icon Sportswire)

He has spent multiple years with the team, which has resulted in his earnings and salaries fluctuating depending on his achievements, contracts and other factors, such as his intrinsic player value. Check out his latest salaries:

Year Salary 2020 $610,000 2021 $883,000 2022 $1 million 2023 $4.2 million 2024 $51 million

Jalen Hurts’ endorsments

Jalen Hurts has not only demonstrated his excellence on the field but has also cemented his position as one of the most marketable figures in the NFL. He has capitalized on his fame through endorsements with renowned brands.

One of his most notable partnerships is with Jordan Brand, making him one of the few NFL QB to sign with this iconic company. His connection with the brand is no coincidence; he was already wearing their boots during the 2022 season.

Additionally, he has worked with prestigious audio brands such as Beats by Dre, showcasing his connection to consumer technology and entertainment. While the exact figures for each brand are unknown, they are likely to be in the millions.

Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles warms up before a game against the Carolina Panthers at Lincoln Financial Field on December 08, 2024. (Source: Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

His commitment to a healthy lifestyle is also reflected in deals with companies like Essentia Water and Lemon Perfect, which promote wellness and hydration. These contracts extend his influence beyond sports.

He has also starred in campaigns for brands such as Gillette and Columbia Sportswear, further highlighting his versatile appeal, with authenticity and commitment being key to his success in each of these partnerships.

Jalen Hurts’ earnings with the Philadelphia Eagles

2028 | $51 million

2027 | $51 million

2026 | $51 million

2025 | $42 million

2024 | $40 million

2023 | $24.3 million

2022 | $1.2 million

2021 | $883.9 thousand

2020 | $2.6 million

Jalen Hurts’ real estate holdings

Jalen Hurts lives in Houston, Texas, in a modest home that was purchased by his father, Averion Hurts Sr., in 2020 for $215,000. The property, built in 2000, spans 2,350 square feet and includes three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms.

As for the decor, the kitchen has been updated with granite countertops, a beautiful tile backsplash and stainless steel appliances, complemented by white cabinetry, according to Sportskeeda and Urban Splatter.

Yhe quarterback doesn’t have a permanent residence in Philadelphia, instead renting an apartment there during the season, highlighting his practical and family-centered lifestyle. He has not invested large sums in a mansion.