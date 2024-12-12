2030 World Cup: Could Cristiano Ronaldo play at 45? Former Manchester United teammate weighs in

This week, FIFA officially announced the venues for the next two World Cups. The 2030 tournament will begin with opening matches hosted by Uruguay, Argentina, and Paraguay before moving to Spain, Portugal, and Morocco. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia will host the 2034 edition. Amid the excitement surrounding these announcements, a former Manchester United star addressed whether Cristiano Ronaldo might grace the stage in 2030.

Nani, who recently announced his retirement from professional soccer, spoke about Cristiano Ronaldo during his farewell press conference. When asked about the possibility of CR7 participating in the 2030 World Cup, his response was both humorous and optimistic.

“I have no doubt,” Nani said with a smile. “He’ll go on another diet, and he’ll be there—slim and slender.” The former winger’s playful comment highlighted Ronaldo’s unmatched discipline and dedication, which have enabled him to remain at the top level well into his late 30s. “Let’s hope Cristiano is still there, scoring goals,” he added.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nani’s insight carries weight, given his close relationship with Ronaldo throughout their careers. Both players emerged from Sporting Lisbon before making their marks at Manchester United, where they were teammates from 2007 to 2009. They also represented Portugal together, notably during the 2014 World Cup and their triumphant Euro 2016 campaign.

Advertisement

Euro 2016 in France, semifinal in Lyon, Portugal 2-0 Wales, Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal), Nani (Portugal), 06.07.2016

Advertisement

Portugal to host the World Cup

The 2030 World Cup marks a historic milestone for Portugal, as it will co-host the tournament for the first time alongside Spain and Morocco. Reflecting on the opportunity, Nani expressed pride in his country’s role in the event. “It’s a great privilege for Portugal to host a World Cup, especially alongside two wonderful countries like Spain and Morocco,” Nani said. “We’re preparing to build a very strong national team, and we have a lot of talent that can play great soccer by then.”

Advertisement

Can Ronaldo defy time once again?

Cristiano Ronaldo will celebrate his 40th birthday on February 5, 2025. Remaining among the world’s elite at this age is a testament to his extraordinary commitment and physical conditioning. He continues to represent Portugal at the highest level and remains a top scorer even in 2024.

see also Captain Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates Portugal hosting the 2030 World Cup

Ronaldo’s five World Cup appearances tie him with legends like Lionel Messi, Rafael Marquez, and Lothar Matthaus. If he plays in the 2026 tournament hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, Cristiano, by then 41, will set a new record for most World Cup appearances—potentially alongside Messi, who would then be 39.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While playing in 2026 would already be a remarkable feat, competing in the 2030 World Cup at 45 would elevate Ronaldo’s legacy to unprecedented heights. However, even if he achieves this, he would still fall short of the all-time record for the oldest World Cup player, which belongs to Egypt’s Essam El-Hadary, who played in the 2018 tournament at 45 years and 161 days.