Former US Open champion at 18 could lose $9 million: ‘Her career could be over'

On September 11, 2021, Emma Raducanu stunned the tennis world by claiming her first Grand Slam title. It wasn’t just any title—it was the US Open, and she made history by becoming the first player to win the tournament as a qualifier, doing so without dropping a single set. At just 18 years old, the British phenom became the sport’s newest star.

Following her meteoric rise, Raducanu became a marketing sensation. Major brands like Dior, Tiffany & Co., Vodafone, and British Airways quickly signed her to endorsement deals, capitalizing on her image as Britain’s brightest tennis prospect. Reports estimate that Raducanu, now 22, secured sponsorship contracts totaling $9 million.

However, her future in both tennis and endorsements appears uncertain. Speaking with OLGB, sports finance expert Rob Wilson weighed in on Raducanu’s predicament.

“If she doesn’t start winning matches and advancing in tournaments, she’ll face significant challenges renegotiating or renewing her sponsorship deals. Her career could be over before it truly begins,” Wilson stated.

Emma Raducanu after winning the US Open in 2021. (IMAGO / Paul Zimmer)

Raducanu’s 2024 performance

While Raducanu enjoyed a lucrative 2024—ranking as the seventh-highest-paid female athlete—the year was far from successful on the court. She reached the fourth round at Wimbledon but struggled to make a significant impact elsewhere, with injuries sidelining her for months. Raducanu finished the year ranked No. 57 in the world.

Key changes ahead of the 2025 season

Determined to reclaim her top form, Raducanu is gearing up for a fresh start in 2025. Her season will kick off early in Oceania, where she plans to compete in two tournaments to acclimate to the conditions before the Australian Open.

Notably, she will begin the season with a new fitness coach, Yutaka Nakamura. Nakamura has previously worked with former World No. 1s Naomi Osaka and Maria Sharapova, bringing a wealth of experience to Raducanu’s team.

The rise of Raducanu

Born in Toronto, Canada, in 2002, Raducanu comes from a multicultural background—her mother is Chinese, and her father is Romanian. When she was just two years old, her family moved to London, where she gained British citizenship and eventually chose to represent Great Britain on the international stage.

Raducanu’s journey through tennis began with a strong junior career, which paved the way for her WTA debut in 2021. Later that year, she achieved her career-defining moment by winning the US Open, defeating Canada’s Leylah Fernandez in the final. While that remains her only Grand Slam title, the tennis world continues to watch closely as she works to rediscover her winning ways.