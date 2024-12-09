Trending topics:
NCAA FB

NCAAF News: Texas HC Steve Sarkisian makes something clear about Quinn Ewers' performance vs Georgia

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian issued a clear statement on quarterback Quinn Ewers' outing against the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC Championship.

Quinn Ewers #3 of the Texas Longhorns looks on prior to playing against the Washington Huskies during the CFP Semifinal Allstate Sugar Bowl at Caesars Superdome on January 01, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
© Chris Graythen/Getty ImagesQuinn Ewers #3 of the Texas Longhorns looks on prior to playing against the Washington Huskies during the CFP Semifinal Allstate Sugar Bowl at Caesars Superdome on January 01, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

By Federico O'donnell

After the frustrating 22-19 defeat to the Georgia Bulldogs, the Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian issued a strong comment about Quinn Ewers‘ play during the SEC Championship Game.

The Longhorns suffered their second loss of the season, both at the hands of the Dawgs. Georgia got the better of Texas once again and was crowned the SEC champion in their homestate.

Quinn Ewers had an underwhelming performance. He seemed off in several throws and made some bad decisions that cost the team in the end. As it’s become the norm whenever the QB1 struggles, many called for Arch Manning to take over under center.

However, Sarkisian doesn’t pay much attention to what the fans say in social media and instead stood by Ewers’ side looking forward to the College Football Playoffs, despite the offense’s second lackluster performance against Kirby Smart’s defense.

Quinn Ewers

Texas Longhorns November 30, 2024, College Station, Texas, USA: Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) passes the ball during the first half of the college football game between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Texas Longhorns on November 30, 2024 in College Station, Texas. Texas won, 17-7.

Super gutsy performance from Quinn,” Sarkisian commented on Ewers, via InsideTexas. “He’s not 100%, but he battled. He competed.”

At some point, though, Sarkisian should evaluate what’s really best for Texas, if Ewers is not fully healthy then it might be time to rely on the backup, before Ewers’ health becomes a liability.

Sarkisian sees brightside on losing to Georgia

The grass ain’t always greener on the other side. After the SEC Championship loss to Georgia, Texas missed out on the first round bye, but secured home-field advantage on their matchup against Clemson.

Though the extra week of preparation could’ve been useful, sometimes it turns out costly as teams lose momentum. Moreover, in case this is Ewers’ last NCAA home game, he gets another chance to say goodbye to the fans on campus.

“To me, this is one of the bonuses of playing in the first round: having a home game. We get another opportunity at DKR. School’s just going to be wrapping up. Looking forward to a great environment.”

federico o'donnell
Federico O'donnell

