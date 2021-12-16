Paris Saint-Germain will visit SC Feignies to play a match for the Round of 64 of the 2021-2022 Coupe de France. Here you will find when, where and how to watch or live stream this French Cup game in the US and Canada.

SC Feignies vs PSG: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US and Canada to watch the 2021-2022 Coupe de France

PSG will continue their journey for a new trophy when they visit SC Feignies in a match for the Round of 64 of the 2021-2022 Coupe de France. Here is all the detailed information about this French Cup game including the date, time, TV Channel and location. You can watch this exciting game live in the US and Canada on fuboTV with a 7-day free trial.

Paris Saint-Germain come from a 2-0 win over Monaco for the 2021-2022 Ligue 1 with goals scored by Kylian Mbappe. The team coached by Mauricio Pochettino leads the domestic league standings and now will be looking to advance to the next round of the French Cup.

SC Feignies, on the other hand, play in fifth division of the French football. They became one of the revelations of the competition. So far, they beat ES Bully-les-Mines (6-0) and AC Amiens (1-1 and 3-1 on penalties).

SC Feignies vs PSG: Date

The 2021-2022 Coupe de France match between SC Feignies vs PSG will be played on Sunday, December 19, at the Stade du Hainaut in Valenciennes.

SC Feignies vs PSG: Time by State in the US

ET: 3.10 PM

CT: 2.10 PM

MT: 1.10 PM

PT: 12.10 PM

SC Feignies vs PSG: TV Channel and Live Stream free in the US and Canada

The match between SC Feignies vs PSG to be played on Sunday, December 19 for the Round of 64 of the 2021-2022 Coupe de France will be broadcast in the US and Canada live on FuboTV (Free Trial). Other options: beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Canada, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada.