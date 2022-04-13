Seattle Sounders and Inter Miami clash at Lumen Field for Week 7 of the 2022 MLS regular season. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch it in the US.

Seattle Sounders and Inter Miami will meet at Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington, for Week 7 of the 2022 MLS regular season in an interzonal game between the Eastern and Western Conferences. Both teams want to climb out of the bottom of the standings. Here, check out the match information, such as date and time. To watch it in the US, tune in to FuboTV (Free 7-day Trial).

The hosts are not going through their best time, with five matches played, Seattle Sounders are in eleventh place in the Western Conference standings with 7 points. The team led by Brian Schmetzer has an average of two wins, two losses, and one draw. In their last MLS match, the Rave Green defeated Minnesota United 2-1 courtesy of a long-range golazo from midfielder João Paulo in the first half and an own goal from The Loons after the break.

On the other hand, after a poor campaign last season, Inter Miami haven´t shown a sign of getting better on this one either. The team which has star players like Kieran Gibbs, Blaise Matuidi, and Gonzalo Higuaín, is at the bottom of the Eastern Conference with only 4 points. In their last match, the team led by Phil Neville beat New England Revolution 3-2. Leonardo Campana was voted the Major League Soccer Player of the Week for the sixth week of the 2022 regular season. Against New England Revolution Campana registered a hat-trick which was the first recorded by an Inter Miami player for the club. His great performance in the match also earned him a spot in the MLS Team of the Week.

Seattle Sounders vs Inter Miami: Date

Seattle Sounders and Inter Miami will face each other at Lumen Field on Saturday, April 16 for Week 7 of the 2022 MLS regular season.

Seattle Sounders vs Inter Miami: Time by state in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

TV channels in the US to watch Seattle Sounders vs Inter Miami

The match to be played between Seattle Sounders and Inter Miami for Week 7 of the 2022 MLS regular season will be broadcasted in the United States on FuboTV (Free 7-day Trial).