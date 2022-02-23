Seattle Sounders of the US and Motagua of Honduras clash off once again on Thursday at Lumen Field in the second leg of the CONCACAF Champions League Cup 2022 Round of 16. Check out how to watch or live stream free this game in the US, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

This will be their second overall meeting. At the moment, there are no favorites in head-to-head duels, as both Seattle Sounders of the US and Motagua of Honduras are yet to claim a triumph to this day, while their only clash so far has ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on February 1, 2022, and it ended in a disappointing goalless 0-0 draw in the Champions League Round of 16 first leg. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022 CONCACAF Champions League edition.

Seattle Sounders vs Motagua: Match Information

Date: Thursday, February 24, 2022

Time: 10:45 PM (ET)

Location: Lumen Field, Seattle

Live Stream: fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming)

Seattle Sounders vs Motagua: Times by State in the US

ET: 10:45 PM

CT: 9:45 PM

MT: 8:45 PM

PT: 7:45 PM

Seattle Sounders vs Motagua: Storylines

With 12 points from eight games, the Seattle Sounders finished second in the CONCACAF Champions League 2022 Qualifiers. They won three games, drew three others, and lost two. Meanwhile, as the highest-ranked non-qualified Division I team in the United States based on the MLS regular-season record for 2021, Motagua set up a match with the Honduran side in the last 16.

Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see which club will progress to the next stage. The aggregate winner of this clash will then face the aggregate winner of the Leon vs Guastatoya duel, in the 2022 CONCACAF Champions League Quarter-Finals.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Seattle Sounders vs Motagua in the U.S.

The 2022 CONCACAF Champions League Round of 16 Leg 2 game between Seattle Sounders and Motagua, to be played on Thursday at the Lumen Field in Seattle, will be broadcast on TUDN.com, Fox Sports 2, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, TUDN App in the United States.

Seattle Sounders vs Motagua: Predictions And Odds

The odds are expectedly in favor of the Seattle Sounders. FanDuel see them as the absolute favorites and thus, they have given them -1900 odds to go through to the next stage. The guests Motagua, meanwhile, have a whopping +2400 odds to cause an upset and knock the MLS side out of the competition, while a tie would result in an equally impressive +1100 payout.

FanDuel Seattle Sounders -1900 Tie +1100 Motagua +2400

* Odds via FanDuel