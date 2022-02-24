Seattle Sounders and Nashville SC clash in the opening week of the 2022 MLS regular season. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch the game in the US and Canada.

Seattle Sounders vs Nashville SC: Date, Time and TV channel in the US and Canada for Week 1 of 2022 MLS regular season

Seattle Sounders welcome Nashville SC to Lumen Field in Week 1 of the 2022 MLS regular season. Here, you will find the date and kick-off time. To watch it in the US, you can tune in to fuboTV (7-day free trial), while if you are in Canada you can watch the game on DAZN.

Brian Schmetzer's boys aim to build on a great 2021 campaign that saw them finish 2nd in the West, just one point shy of leaders Colorado Rapids. However, Seattle came up short by losing to Real Salt Lake in the playoffs. Will the Sounders start the new season with a home win?

Meanwhile, Gary Smith's men also hope to repeat another great campaign. In 2021, Nashville finished 3rd in the East before they lost to Philadelphia Union in the conference semifinals. Now they'll make the trip to Seattle seeking for their first win of the year.

Seattle Sounders vs Nashville SC: Date

Seattle Sounders and Nashville SC will begin their campaigns when they face each other on Sunday, February 27, at Lumen Field in the opening week of the 2022 Major League Soccer regular season.

Seattle Sounders vs Nashville SC: Time by State in the US

ET: 8 PM

CT: 7 PM

MT: 6 PM

PT: 5 PM

TV channel to watch Seattle Sounders vs Nashville SC in the US and Canada

The game between Seattle Sounders and Nashville SC will be broadcast in the US on fuboTV (7-day free trial), while if you are in Canada you can tune in to DAZN. Other options in the US: Fox 13 Tampa Bay - WTVT, KCPQ - Q13 FOX, Amazon Prime Video, ESPN+. Other options in Canada: TSN.ca, TSN App, TSN2