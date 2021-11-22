Seattle Sounders take on Real Salt Lake at Lumen Field in Seattle for the First Round in the 2021 MLS Playoffs. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Seattle Sounders vs Real Salt Lake: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the 2021 MLS Playoffs

Seattle Sounders and Real Salt Lake meet in the First Round of the 2021 MLS Playoffs. This game will take place at Lumen Field in Seattle on November 23, 2021 at 10:30 PM (ET). A Playoffs game on the road. Here is all the detailed information about this 2021 MLS Playoffs game including the date, time, TV Channel and location.

The Sounders have a positive record at 17-9-8, most of their victories were on the road at 9-4-4. The most recent home game, before the playoffs, was against the Los Angeles Galaxy, they tied that game 1-1.

Real Salt Lake finished the regular season in the seventh spot in the Western Conference with 48 points and a 14-6-14 record. They could not do anything to climb more positions in the table but at least they are playing in the playoffs.

Seattle Sounders vs Real Salt Lake: Date

Seattle Sounders and Real Salt Lake play for the 2021 MLS Playoffs on Tuesday, November 23 at Lumen Field in Seattle. The most recent victory between them came to Real Salt Lake at home 1-0, but the home plate has a positive record over the visitors at 15-6-14.

Seattle Sounders vs Real Salt Lake: Time by state in the US

ET: 10:30 PM

CT: 9:30 PM

MT: 8:30 PM

PT: 7:30 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Seattle Sounders vs Real Salt Lake at the 2021 MLS Playoffs

This game for the 2021 MLS Playoffs, Seattle Sounders and Real Salt Lake at the Lumen Field in Seattle on Tuesday, November 23, will be broadcast in the US exclusively by FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com, Fox Sports 1, FOX Deportes

