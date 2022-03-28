Senegal and Egypt will clash for the second leg of their 2022 World Cup Qualifying Third Round fixture. Here, check out the match information: when, where and how to watch it in the United States.

Senegal and Egypt will face each other for the second leg match of the African 2022 World Cup Qualifying Playoffs. Here, check out the match information, such as date, time and how to watch it in the United States.

After drawing in February for the African Cup of Nations Final, in which finally Senegal took the victory on penalties, Egypt got a victory in the first leg of this Qualifiers fixture with an own goal from Saliou Ciss at the fourth minute of the match.

Another hard fought match is expected for the second leg, which will be played in Diamniadio. These two teams have faced each other on 14 occasions, with Egypt having the upper hand thanks to seven victories and three draws.

Senegal vs Egypt: Date

The national teams of Senegal and Egypt will face each other on Tuesday, March 29 at the Stade Me Abdoulaye Wade (Diamniadio). The last time Senegal won Egypt at home for the World Cup Qualifiers was in 2014, when they got a 2-0 win.

Senegal vs Egypt: Time by state in the US

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

TV Channel in the US and to watch or live stream Senegal vs Egypt

The second leg match between Senegal and Egypt for the 2022 African World Cup Qualifying Playoffs to be played Tuesday, March 29, 2022 will be broadcasted in the United States on ESPN+.