The Boca Juniors player was having dinner with a woman in the lavish Puerto Madero neighborhood in Buenos Aires, Argentina when the incident took place.

Eduardo Salvio, of Argentina and Atlético Madrid fame, is being sought after by Argentine police after a violent episode in Buenos Aires at around 5 AM local time. According to video surveillance and Salvio’s ex-wife Magalí Aravena, Salvio was reportedly behind the wheel of his car when Aravena intercepted the vehicle, identified as a BMW, and the player ran her over, pulled back and took off.

Salvio and Aravena have been separated after a 10-year relationship, and not much is known as to how at 5 AM Aravena found her ex-husband with a woman identified as Sol Scheckler.

Aravena suffered “trauma to a right lower limb” and was handed a panic button by Argentine police’s Gender Violence department. Salvio is at the moment a suspect in gender violence and hit and run but has yet to be questioned by authorities and is slated to show up to Boca Juniors training on Thursday.

Who is Sol Scheckler, the woman with Eduardo Salvio?

According to Infobae, Sol Scheckler is a 25-year-old communications major who works for a media agency in Miami, Florida. She is known as “La argentina yankee” and has a blog where she writes about her life and experiences. Scheckler is a Boca Juniors fan and uploaded an Instagram story of Salvio cooking on a grill last night.

Boca Juniors players charged with abuse towards women in recent years

This is the fourth known case of Boca Juniors players having issues with violence against women. At the time while playing for the club Sebastián Villa was charged with assault and threat charges against his ex-girlfriend.

Former Los Angeles Galaxy DP Christian Pavon in the Argentine summer of 2021 was charged with sexual abuse that occurred in 2019. The case ended his time in L.A. where his loan option was not picked up.

Three players, Wilmar Barrios, Edwin Cardona, and Frank Fabra were all charged with sexual abuse in 2018 by Peruvian dancers. All three were cleared of the charges for lack of evidence.

Often in trouble attacker Ricardo Centurión while at Boca Juniors was charged with verbal violence towards his ex-girlfriend for which Centurión was given a restraining order.

Boca Juniors as a club have often swept the incidents under a rug by simply releasing the players in question shortly or staying mute during the proceedings.