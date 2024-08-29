Servette vs Chelsea: Where to watch and live stream 2024/2025 UEFA Conference League

Chelsea will visit Servette in the second leg of the UEFA Conference League fourth round for the 2024/2025 season. Stay tuned for comprehensive coverage, including detailed match schedules, kickoff times, and streaming options available in your country.

Chelsea secured a solid 2-0 win in the first leg, putting them in the driver’s seat for the tie. While the victory doesn’t guarantee progression, it certainly gives the Blues a significant advantage that will be tough for the Swiss side, Servette, to overturn.

Servette face an uphill battle, knowing they must pull off a major upset to advance. Even a one-goal defeat would see Chelsea through, leaving the Swiss team with the daunting task of overcoming a superior opponent. Despite the odds, Servette are determined to give everything in pursuit of a remarkable turnaround.

Servette vs Chelsea: Kick-Off Time in Your Country

Argentina: 3:30 PM

Canada: 2:30 PM

Germany: 8:30 PM

France: 8:30 PM

Ireland: 7:30 PM

Lichtenstein: 8:30 PM

Mexico: 12:30 PM

Netherlands: 8:30 PM

Nigeria: 7:30 PM

Portugal: 7:30 PM

Switzerland: 8:30 PM

UAE: 10:30 PM

UK: 7:30 PM

USA: 2:30 PM (ET)

Gael Ondoua of Servette – IMAGO / Crystal Pix

Servette vs Chelsea: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

International: chelsea.com

Liechtenstein: Blue Sport

Switzerland: Blue Sport, Sunrise TV, RTS 2, SRF info, RTS Sport

