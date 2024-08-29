Servette vs Chelsea: Where to watch and live stream 2024/2025 UEFA Conference League

Servette will receive Chelsea in the second leg of the 2024/2025 UEFA Conference League fourth round, and soccer fans won’t want to miss a second of this exciting clash. Whether you’re tuning in on TV or streaming online, we’ve got all the essential details to help you catch the action live in your country.
Chelsea secured a solid 2-0 win in the first leg, putting them in the driver’s seat for the tie. While the victory doesn’t guarantee progression, it certainly gives the Blues a significant advantage that will be tough for the Swiss side, Servette, to overturn.
Servette face an uphill battle, knowing they must pull off a major upset to advance. Even a one-goal defeat would see Chelsea through, leaving the Swiss team with the daunting task of overcoming a superior opponent. Despite the odds, Servette are determined to give everything in pursuit of a remarkable turnaround.
Servette vs Chelsea: Kick-Off Time in Your Country
Argentina: 3:30 PM
Canada: 2:30 PM
Germany: 8:30 PM
France: 8:30 PM
Ireland: 7:30 PM
Lichtenstein: 8:30 PM
Mexico: 12:30 PM
Netherlands: 8:30 PM
Nigeria: 7:30 PM
Portugal: 7:30 PM
Switzerland: 8:30 PM
UAE: 10:30 PM
UK: 7:30 PM
USA: 2:30 PM (ET)
Gael Ondoua of Servette – IMAGO / Crystal Pix
Servette vs Chelsea: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country
Source: Livesoccertv.com
International: chelsea.com
Liechtenstein: Blue Sport
Switzerland: Blue Sport, Sunrise TV, RTS 2, SRF info, RTS Sport