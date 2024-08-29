Trending topics:
Servette vs Chelsea: Where to watch and live stream 2024/2025 UEFA Conference League

Chelsea will visit Servette in the second leg of the UEFA Conference League fourth round for the 2024/2025 season. Stay tuned for comprehensive coverage, including detailed match schedules, kickoff times, and streaming options available in your country.

By Leonardo Herrera

Servette will receive Chelsea in the second leg of the 2024/2025 UEFA Conference League fourth round, and soccer fans won’t want to miss a second of this exciting clash. Whether you’re tuning in on TV or streaming online, we’ve got all the essential details to help you catch the action live in your country.

Chelsea secured a solid 2-0 win in the first leg, putting them in the driver’s seat for the tie. While the victory doesn’t guarantee progression, it certainly gives the Blues a significant advantage that will be tough for the Swiss side, Servette, to overturn.

Servette face an uphill battle, knowing they must pull off a major upset to advance. Even a one-goal defeat would see Chelsea through, leaving the Swiss team with the daunting task of overcoming a superior opponent. Despite the odds, Servette are determined to give everything in pursuit of a remarkable turnaround.

Servette vs Chelsea: Kick-Off Time in Your Country

Argentina: 3:30 PM
Canada: 2:30 PM
Germany: 8:30 PM
France: 8:30 PM
Ireland: 7:30 PM
Lichtenstein: 8:30 PM
Mexico: 12:30 PM
Netherlands: 8:30 PM
Nigeria: 7:30 PM
Portugal: 7:30 PM
Switzerland: 8:30 PM
UAE: 10:30 PM
UK: 7:30 PM
USA: 2:30 PM (ET)

Gael Ondoua of Servette – IMAGO / Crystal Pix

Servette vs Chelsea: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

International: chelsea.com
Liechtenstein: Blue Sport
Switzerland: Blue Sport, Sunrise TV, RTS 2, SRF info, RTS Sport

Leonardo Herrera
Leonardo Herrera

Leonardo Herrera is a multilingual journalist and writer at Bolavip US, bringing over eight years of experience in the field. He earned a degree in Sports Journalism from the National University of La Plata and is fluent in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. Specializing in a diverse array of sports, Leonardo covers soccer, basketball, combat sports, tennis, and motorsports. In his current role, he focuses on crafting engaging event previews, utilizing his language skills and extensive sports knowledge to enhance content accessibility for a global audience.

