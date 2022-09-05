Sevilla will face Manchester City for the Matchday 1 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group phase. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Sevilla and Manchester City will face each other for the Matchday 1 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group phase. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through Paramount + (free trial). In Canada it will be broadcast on DAZN.

It will undoubtedly be one of the most interesting duels of Matchday 1 of the 2022/2023 Champions League. On the one hand, there will be a historic team from UEFA competitions, although they had their best appearances in the Europa League. Sevilla now have the opportunity to show if they are capable of repeating the good performances of the EL in the UCL.

On the other hand, there is a real candidate to be champions this season. Manchester City have been trying to win this competition for several years without success, despite having been very close, especially last season where they played a tough series against champions Real Madrid. This year they hope to get the long-awaited title.

Sevilla vs Manchester City: Kick-Off Time

Sevilla will play against Manchester City for the Matchday 1 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League this Tuesday, September 6 at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium in Seville, Spain.

Australia: 5 AM (September 7)

Barbados: 3 PM

Belize: 1 PM

Botswana: 9 PM

Brazil: 4 PM

Burundi: 9 PM

Cameroon: 8 PM

Canada: 3 PM

Eswatini: 9 PM

Ethiopia: 10 PM

France: 9 PM

Gambia: 7 PM

Germany: 9 PM

Ghana: 7 PM

Guyana: 3 PM

India: 12:30 AM (September 7)

Ireland: 8 PM

Italy: 9 PM

Jamaica: 2 PM

Kenya: 10 PM

Lesotho: 9 PM

Liberia: 7 PM

Malawi: 9 PM

Malta: 9 PM

Mauritius: 9 PM

Mexico: 2 PM

Namibia: 9 PM

Netherlands: 9 PM

Nigeria: 8 PM

Pakistan: 12 AM (September 7)

Philippines: 3 AM (September 7)

Portugal: 8 PM

Rwanda: 9 PM

Sierra Leone: 7 PM

Singapore: 3 AM (September 7)

Solomon Islands: 6 AM (September 7)

South Africa: 9 PM

South Sudan: 9 PM

Spain: 9 PM

Sri Lanka: 12:30 AM (September 7)

Sudan: 9 PM

Tanzania: 10 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 3 PM

Uganda: 10 PM

UK: 8 PM

United States: 3 PM (ET)

Zambia: 8 PM

Zimbabwe: 8 PM

Sevilla vs Manchester City: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: City Sports

Belize: ESPN 4 North

Botswana: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Brazil: HBO Max, Space Brazil

Brunei: beIN Sports Connect, beIN Sports 3 Thailand, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Burundi: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now

Cameroon: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now

Canada: DAZN

Ethiopia: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now

France: beIN Sports 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free

Gambia: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Germany: DAZN2, DAZN

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Ireland: LiveScore App, BT Sport 2, BT Sport App, BTSport.com

Italy: Mediaset Infinity, Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 255, SKY Go Italia, NOW TV

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Lesotho: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now

Liberia: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now

Malawi: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Malta: TSN6 Malta

Mauritius: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Mexico: HBO Max, Cinemax

Namibia: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Netherlands: Ziggo Sports Football

New Zealand: Spark Sport

Nigeria: SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, DStv Now

Portugal: Eleven Sports 3 Portugal

Rwanda: SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Sierra Leone: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, Maximum 360

South Sudan: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3, DStv Now, TOD

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League 2

Sudan: TOD, DStv Now, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, beIN Sports Premium 3

Eswatini: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now

Tanzania: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Uganda: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

United Kingdom: LiveScore App, BT Sport App, BTSport.com, BT Sport 2

USA: Paramount+ (free trial), VIX+

Zambia: SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Zimbabwe: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

