Sevilla and Manchester City will face each other for the Matchday 1 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group phase. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through Paramount + (free trial). In Canada it will be broadcast on DAZN.
It will undoubtedly be one of the most interesting duels of Matchday 1 of the 2022/2023 Champions League. On the one hand, there will be a historic team from UEFA competitions, although they had their best appearances in the Europa League. Sevilla now have the opportunity to show if they are capable of repeating the good performances of the EL in the UCL.
On the other hand, there is a real candidate to be champions this season. Manchester City have been trying to win this competition for several years without success, despite having been very close, especially last season where they played a tough series against champions Real Madrid. This year they hope to get the long-awaited title.
Sevilla vs Manchester City: Kick-Off Time
Sevilla will play against Manchester City for the Matchday 1 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League this Tuesday, September 6 at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium in Seville, Spain.
Australia: 5 AM (September 7)
Barbados: 3 PM
Belize: 1 PM
Botswana: 9 PM
Brazil: 4 PM
Burundi: 9 PM
Cameroon: 8 PM
Canada: 3 PM
Eswatini: 9 PM
Ethiopia: 10 PM
France: 9 PM
Gambia: 7 PM
Germany: 9 PM
Ghana: 7 PM
Guyana: 3 PM
India: 12:30 AM (September 7)
Ireland: 8 PM
Italy: 9 PM
Jamaica: 2 PM
Kenya: 10 PM
Lesotho: 9 PM
Liberia: 7 PM
Malawi: 9 PM
Malta: 9 PM
Mauritius: 9 PM
Mexico: 2 PM
Namibia: 9 PM
Netherlands: 9 PM
Nigeria: 8 PM
Pakistan: 12 AM (September 7)
Philippines: 3 AM (September 7)
Portugal: 8 PM
Rwanda: 9 PM
Sierra Leone: 7 PM
Singapore: 3 AM (September 7)
Solomon Islands: 6 AM (September 7)
South Africa: 9 PM
South Sudan: 9 PM
Spain: 9 PM
Sri Lanka: 12:30 AM (September 7)
Sudan: 9 PM
Tanzania: 10 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 3 PM
Uganda: 10 PM
UK: 8 PM
United States: 3 PM (ET)
Zambia: 8 PM
Zimbabwe: 8 PM
Sevilla vs Manchester City: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Australia: City Sports
Belize: ESPN 4 North
Botswana: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Brazil: HBO Max, Space Brazil
Brunei: beIN Sports Connect, beIN Sports 3 Thailand, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Burundi: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now
Cameroon: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now
Canada: DAZN
Ethiopia: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now
France: beIN Sports 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free
Gambia: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Germany: DAZN2, DAZN
Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Ireland: LiveScore App, BT Sport 2, BT Sport App, BTSport.com
Italy: Mediaset Infinity, Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 255, SKY Go Italia, NOW TV
Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Lesotho: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now
Liberia: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now
Malawi: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Malta: TSN6 Malta
Mauritius: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Mexico: HBO Max, Cinemax
Namibia: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Netherlands: Ziggo Sports Football
New Zealand: Spark Sport
Nigeria: SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, DStv Now
Portugal: Eleven Sports 3 Portugal
Rwanda: SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Sierra Leone: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, Maximum 360
South Sudan: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3, DStv Now, TOD
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League 2
Sudan: TOD, DStv Now, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, beIN Sports Premium 3
Eswatini: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now
Tanzania: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Uganda: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
United Kingdom: LiveScore App, BT Sport App, BTSport.com, BT Sport 2
USA: Paramount+ (free trial), VIX+
Zambia: SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Zimbabwe: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA