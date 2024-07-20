The legendary former Manchester United manager, Sir Alex Ferguson, has heaped praise on Argentinean starlet Alejandro Garnacho, highlighting his importance to the team.

In a recent interview with journalist Jamal Niaz for JNMediaUK, Sir Alex Ferguson shared his thoughts on how Manchester United should approach the new season, placing special emphasis on the young talent within the squad, particularly Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo.

Ferguson, the greatest legend in Manchester United’s storied history, stated, “They are the foundation, the heart, and soul of Manchester United and what it has always been. Every process started with a belief in the young players in the academy.”

He further emphasized the outstanding performances of both players despite their young age, saying, “What they are showing, their serenity, their confidence, and not being intimidated by playing in the first team, is a sign of their courage and bravery. It’s something that distinguishes them as human beings; some have it, some don’t, and they have it.”

Two promising young talents

Garnacho, who recently turned 20, has just completed his second full season with Manchester United’s first team, marking his first as a starter. He played a key role in the FA Cup victory and featured in 36 Premier League games, scoring 7 goals and providing 4 assists.

Kobbie Mainoo celebrates with Alejandro Garnacho after scoring his team’s second goal during the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round match between Newport County and Manchester United. Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images

On the other hand, Kobbie Mainoo made his professional debut this season and quickly secured a spot in the starting eleven. The central midfielder was even called up for the UEFA Euro with England. After making two substitute appearances, he became a starter under Gareth Southgate.

Both players have also had impressive international achievements. Garnacho joined the team after winning the Copa America with Argentina, while Mainoo reached the final of the UEFA Euro with England, narrowly missing out on the title against Spain.

As Manchester United prepares for the upcoming season, the presence and performances of young talents like Garnacho and Mainoo are set to be crucial for the team’s success, embodying the club’s long-standing tradition of nurturing academy stars.