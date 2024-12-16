Despite the challenges that the 2024 NFL season has brought to the Cincinnati Bengals, quarterback Joe Burrow and head coach Zac Taylor have managed to lead a disciplined team for much of the year.

However, it only took one game for Cincinnati to reconsider this situation. With the NFL updating its gameday accountability summary every Saturday, Burrow and Taylor found out that three Bengals players were fined by the league office.

In its latest report, the NFL included Chase Brown, Germaine Pratt, and Geno Stone for actions stemming from the Bengals’ Week 14 win over the Dallas Cowboys on ‘Monday Night Football.’

NFL fines three Bengals players in Week 14

The reasons for these penalties were different, just like the amount each player was charged. The running back got the lowest fine, being deducted $5,481 for Unsportsmanlike Conduct (illegal celebrations and vulgar acts).

Head coach Zac Taylor of the Cincinnati Bengals looks on prior to a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium on October 29, 2023 in Santa Clara, California.

Pratt and Stone, on the other hand, had to pay a bigger fine. While the linebacker was hit with a $16,883 penalty for Unnecessary Roughness (hip-drop tackle), the safety was fined $22,511 for Unnecessary Roughness (use of the helmet).

Do Burrow and Taylor need to be worried about the Bengals’ discipline?

The brings a new situation to watch for the Bengals. Taylor’s team may have struggled in different areas throughout the 2024 NFL season―even with Burrow executing at a high level―but discipline hadn’t been one of those problems.

In fact, Cincinnati hadn’t appeared on the NFL’s gameday accountability report since Week 5, when Ja’Marr Chase and Trey Hendrickson were punished for actions during the 38-41 loss to division rivals Baltimore Ravens.

That week, the wide receiver was charged $19,697 for making a “violent gesture”, listed as Unsportsmanlike Conduct on the summary. Hendrickson, on the other hand, had to pay $16,883 for Roughing the Passer (body weight).

From then on, the Bengals avoided getting in problems with the league office for months. But in Week 14, they were the team with most fined players along with the Kansas City Chiefs (3).