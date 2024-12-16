It’s a never ending story in Austin. The Texas Longhorns are gearing up for a pivotal playoffs matchup with the Clemson Tigers at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium, but the ongoing drama surrounding their starting quarterback’s future is still loud. While Quinn Ewers hasn’t declared for the NFL Draft, reports indicate it’s trending in that direction. However, Ewers’ vague response has cast doubts on his future—and, consequently, Arch Manning’s as well.

Texas is walking a tightrope, juggling between their two main topics: the College Football Playoffs and their QB situation going into 2025. Ewers’ indecisiveness could become both a liability and a distraction for the team. Texas should be fully focused on its biggest test of the season against the Clemson Tigers.

Ewers will start for the Longhorns on Saturday, while Manning watches from the sidelines, though many fans in Austin are wary of that decision. Those who call for Manning to call the shots find relief in the fact this was his freshman season and they’ll see him under center in 2025.

Texas earned home-field advantage and will therefore play their final game of the year at DKR. As a result, many expected this to be Ewers’ last game in Texas, as well. However, the starting quarterback for the burnt orange issued an enigmatic answer that has raised eyebrows.

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) passes the ball during the first half of the college football game between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Texas Longhorns on November 30, 2024 in College Station, Texas. Texas won, 17-7.

When asked about a decision on his future, Ewers said: “I’m not sure yet. I’m just trying to win these games.” The follow-up question about whether this upcoming game against Clemson is seen as his last in Texas was met with yet another cryptic response. “Maybe. We’ll see,” Ewers stated, via InsideTexas.

Sarkisian has no answers for Ewers’ future

The margin of error is razor-thin for the Longhorns. Their NCAA season is on the line, at home, and against an unfamiliar opponent. Therefore, Steve Sarkisian and the coaching staff in Austin have their hands full at the moment, and cannot be worrying about the career decisions of their players.

Sarkisian was asked whether he had some knowledge of Ewers’ standpoint and his decision, but the Longhorns’ head coach made something clear on the topic.

“I don’t ask any player on our team if you’re turning pro or not,” Steve Sarkisian told reporters during Monday’s media availability. “The best thing they can do for their future, whether they decide to stay or leave, is to play really well in the College Football Playoff.”

Reports indicated Ewers was trending towards declaring for the NFL Draft

According to reports, Ewers was nearing closer to making a decision on his future, and it seemed Arch Manning would oficially secure the starting job as Ewers left for the NFL.

“Sources say Quinn Ewers still plans to declare for the NFL Draft after this season, paving the way for Arch Manning to take over in 2025. Manning is locked in with Texas and coach Steve Sarkisian, with no plans to transfer. Right now, both are dialed in on Clemson,” Richardson stated via his X account @AnwarRichardson.

Arch Manning #16 of the Texas Longhorns arrives prior to the game against the Kentucky Wildcats at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on November 23, 2024 in Austin, Texas.

However, Ewers’ cryptic statement, left the door open for a return to campus next season—or possibly a transfer through the portal, should the Longhorns choose to ride out the 2025 season with Manning.

The next few days will be pivotal, and should Texas’ season come to a close against Clemson, it may hasten Ewers’ decision regarding his future.

